Qatar World Cup: Historical records held by Group F teams

Belgium are a hot favorite to come out of Group F (Source: Twitter/@BelRedDevils)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner. 2018 runners-up Croatia will be raring to make their presence felt in Qatar. They have been clubbed in Group F alongside a seasoned Belgium, Morocco, and a free-spirited Canada. Notably, Canada will mark their second WC appearance, having last featured in 1986. We look at the records held by Group F teams.

Performance How have Group F teams fared in World Cup?

Belgium have played a total of 48 games, winning 20, drawing nine, and losing 19. Across 23 matches, Croatia have mustered 11 wins, four draws, and eight defeats. Morocco have managed two wins, five draws, and nine defeats in 16 WC fixtures. As for Canada, they lost each of the three games featured in 1986.

Canada Can a free-spirited Canada do wonders?

As stated, Canada debuted in the WC way back in 1986, losing each of their group stage fixtures. It remains their best WC finish. The Reds waited 36 years before returning to the football bonanza in the 2022 edition. It's the second-longest gap by a CONCACAF team before marking an appearance in World Cup, after the USA (40 years, 1950-90).

Morocco Morocco registered their best WC run in 1986

Morocco marked their WC debut in 1970 and exited during the group stage itself. They failed to qualify for the next three editions only to stun the football fraternity in 1986. The Atlas Lions reached R16, which remains their best finish in the tournament's history. Morocco then tasted group stage exits in 1994 and 1998 and waited for four editions before returning in 2018.

Records Distinct records held by Morocco in WC

In 1970, Morocco became the first African nation to draw a match at the WC (1-1 vs Bulgaria). Later in 1986, the Atlas Lions became the first African and Arab team to reach R16 and top the group stage. With four points, Morocco finished on top of England (3), Poland (3), and Portugal (2).

Records Record holders for Morocco

Former midfielder Mustapha Hadji has made record appearances for Morocco in WC (6 - 1994 and 1998). Salaheddine Bassir, Abderrazak Khairi, and Abdeljalil Hadda are the nation's leading goal-scorer (2 each). In the 1998 edition, Youssef Chippo became the first African to score an own goal at the World Cup. He attained the unwanted feat in the 2-2 draw against Norway.

Belgium Belgium's record at the FIFA World Cup

Belgium made their WC debut in 1930. They exited in the group stage itself. In 1934 and 1938, Belgium reached the round of 16. In 1954 and 1970, they exited in the group stage. In 1986, Belgium finished fourth. In 1990, 1994, and 2002, Belgium reached R16 stage. In 1998, they exited the group stage. In 2014, they reached the quarters before a third-placed finish in 2018.

Duo Courtois, Lukaku can script these records in WC

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (12) has the joint fourth-most appearances for Belgium at the World Cup. A deep run in Qatar can help the 2018 Golden Glove recipient pip Enzo Scifo (17), thereby becoming Belgium's most-capped player in WC history. Inter striker Romelu Lukaku (5) can break a tie with Marc Wilmots to become Belgium's leading goal-scorer in WC history.

Croatia Croatia will eye a lengthy run in 2022 WC

Croatia inked their WC debut in the 1998 edition. Notably, they wound up third (W5 L2). They were ousted in the group stage in the next two editions. The Blazers couldn't qualify in 2010 but returned in 2014, facing yet another group stage exit. They recorded their best run in 2018, finishing as the runners-up to eventual winners France (2-4).

Do you know? Modric owns a unique feat

Back in 2018 Russia, midfielder Luka Modric became the only Croatian player to ever win the Golden Ball award. The Real Madrid star is also Croatia's most-capped player in World Cup (12), ranking above former defender Dario Simic (11).

Perisic Perisic can become Croatia's all-time scorer in WC

Tottenham's Ivan Perisic has the joint-second-most goals for Croatia in WC (5). The winger shares this record with Mario Mandzukic. Persic, who has made 10 WC appearances, netted two goals in 2014 while scoring three in 2018. He is two shy of trumping Davor Suker (6) to become Croatia's leading scorer in the competition.

Schedule Group F: Here's the schedule of matches

Morocco vs Croatia: November 23 (3:30 PM IST). Belgium vs Canada: November 24 (12:30 AM IST). Belgium vs Morocco: November 27 (6:30 PM IST). Croatia vs Canada: November 27 (9:30 PM IST). Canada vs Morocco: December 1 (8:30 PM IST). Croatia vs Belgium: December 1 (8:30 PM IST).