Manchester United prepared to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 18, 2022, 07:19 pm 4 min read

As things stand, this is United's plan (Source: Twitter/@Cristiano)

Manchester United are prepared to terminate forward Cristiano Ronaldo's contract after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV. As per noted journalist Fabrizio Romano, United are likely to instruct Ronaldo not to return to Carrington after the FIFA World Cup 2022. As things stand, this is United's plan as more things will be revealed in the coming days. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ronaldo has hurt his own reputation for choosing to give an interview in which several things didn't work well.

One might praise him for lashing out at the club and the way it has been run but hitting out at the manager wasn't the right thing.

Erik ten Hag treated Ronaldo normally and viewed him as an equal with the other players.

Ronaldo might not return to Carrington

It’s true that Manchester United are prepared to instruct Cristiano Ronaldo not to return to Carrington after World Cup, this is the plan as things stand. 🚨🔴 #MUFC



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 18, 2022

United United have initiated appropriate steps

Earlier on Friday, United issued a statement saying the club has initiated appropriate steps in response to the Ronaldo interview. "Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion," the statement read.

Neville Neville has his say on United likely to sack Ronaldo

Former Manchester United legend Gary Neville said this situation didn't need to be like this. "Sad that it's come to a point where arguably United's greatest ever talent is likely to be sacked. It didn't need to be like this. A mature conversation a few weeks ago between "both parties" could have secured a smooth exit," Neville tweeted.

Sack Ronaldo will effectively be sacked for breach of contract

According to the Daily Mail, Ronaldo will effectively be sacked for breach of contract which is set to be torn up. Ronaldo is set to lose millions in wages as the Premier League club decided there's no way back for the Portuguese star. Several other reports claim that several United players have ambivalent feelings toward the player.

Deal Club has the right to terminate Ronaldo's deal

United will have to determine to what extent Ronaldo has breached his contract and if things look the way it is, then the club would be within their rights to terminate his deal. Ronaldo re-joined United in a two-year deal last summer from Juventus. United will be keen to bring the process to a conclusion as swiftly as possible.

Suspension Ronaldo was suspended for three days by United last month

Last month, Ronaldo was dropped by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for their Premier League clash versus Chelsea. This happened after the forward had gone down the tunnel in the 89th minute in United's win over Spurs at Old Trafford. He had also refused to come on as a substitute. Ronaldo was suspended by United for three days because of his behavior.

Reaction You have to set certain standards, ten Hag said

"I am the manager," ten Hag said. "I am responsible for the culture, I have to set the standards and values." "After Rayo Vallecano, I said it was unacceptable, but it wasn't just him. The second time there has to be consequences. That is what has happened, we miss him tomorrow." "Football is a team sport. You have to set certain standards," he added.

Matches Ronaldo played four successive games post Chelsea encounter

Ronaldo returned to the line-up in United's next game versus Sheriff in the Europa League and Ronaldo scored a goal. He also played the entire duration of United's Premier League match versus West Ham. Ronaldo then assisted Alejandro Garnacho is United's UEL match versus Real Sociedad on matchday six. He was made captain for the match versus Aston Villa, which United lost 1-3.

Do you know? Ronaldo was absent for United's last two matches

Ronaldo didn't turn up for United in their Carabao Cup win over Villa and then also missed the match versus Fulham in the Premier League because of an unspecified illness.

Quote Ronaldo doesn't respect United manage Erik ten Hag

Ronaldo blasted United manager Erik ten Hag in his interview with Morgan. He said "I don't have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me," said Ronaldo. "If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

Explaination Ronaldo explains why he left the Spurs game early

The second part of Ronaldo's interview with Morgan was released on Thursday night. Ronaldo explained why he left the stadium versus Tottenham early. Ronaldo said he regrets the decision and blamed it on the manager for provoking him. Ronaldo said it's not allowed for a coach to put him in for three minutes in a game as he isn't that kind of player.