FIFA World Cup 2022: Best goal-keepers to watch out for

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 09, 2022, 06:44 pm 3 min read

Liverpool and Brazil keeper Alisson will be a top draw (Photo credit: Twitter/@Alissonbecker)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to begin on November 20 in Qatar. Goal-keepers will have a crucial role to play, drawing out quality performances. Notably, there are some world class keepers who have enjoyed a solid run of form with their respective clubs going into the World Cup. We present a statistical analysis of the best keepers to watch out for.

A keeper has an equally important role like the other players across the pitch. His alertness and ability to make right judgments stand out.

In the Champions League 2021-22 final, Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois was named Player of the Match.

Prior to that, Gianlugi Donnarumma was awarded Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament after helping Italy win the honor to highlight a keeper's importance.

Pickford Jordan Pickford (England)

Jordan Pickford will want to make his presence felt after earning praise in the 2018 edition followed by the Euro 2020. Everton keeper Pickford has made 45 appearances for England so far, becoming the number one in 2018. In the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season, Pickford has made 55 saves (2nd-highest). He has registered nine punches, 7 sweeper clearances, and 110 accurate long balls.

Courtois Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Courtois will want to replicate his form for Real Madrid last season in the upcoming World Cup. Notably, Courtois won the 2022 Yashin Trophy for playing a key role in helping Real dominate the scenes. Courtois is nearing 100 appearances for Belgium, having earned 96 caps. As per Opta, Courtois has clocked 22 saves, 37 long passes, and 3 clearances in La Liga 2022-23.

ter Stegen Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is having a fruitful season with Barcelona in La Liga. Barca have registered 11 clean sheets, allowing just five goals across 14 matches. As per Opta, ter Stegen has made 28 saves, seven clearances, one interception, and 94 successful long passes in La Liga 2022-23. German international ter Stegen has made 30 appearances for Germany.

Lloris Hugo Lloris (France)

Veteran keeper Hugo Lloris has achieved success with France, winning the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League. Lloris has earned 139 caps for France and will want to keep up with the momentum he is in this season for Premier League club Tottenham. Lloris has 43 saves, 5 sweeper clearances, and 68 accurate long balls in the ongoing PL season.

Alisson Alisson Becker (Brazil)

Brazil have the luxury of two world class custodians in Manchester City's Ederson and Liverpool's Alisson Becker. Alisson has made 57 appearances for Brazil and is the likely number one in Qatar. Ederson has earned 18 caps but has one appearance to show in 2022. Alisson has clocked 43 saves, 8 sweeper clearances, and 59 accurate long balls in the PL 2022-23 season.