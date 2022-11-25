Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022, Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 25, 2022, 11:39 pm 1 min read

Gakpo now has 17 goals and 18 assists in 31 games this season for PSV and the Dutch national team (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Ecuador striker Enner Valencia denied the Netherlands all three points in a crucial Group A encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday. Valencia, who scored a brace versus Qatar on matchday 1, equalized for Ecuador in the 49th minute. Earlier, Cody Gakpo gave the Dutch side an early sixth-minute lead. Both sides are on four points after two matches. Here's more.

Gakpo and Valencia keep shining

Gakpo scored for the second successive game. Gakpo now has 17 goals and 18 assists in 31 games this season for club PSV Eindhoven and the Dutch national team. 23-year-old Gakpo has scored five career goals in 11 games for the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Valencia netted his 3rd goal in the FIFA WC 2022. Overall, he has six World Cup goals (also 3 in 2014).