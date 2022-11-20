Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022, Ecuador humble Qatar 2-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 20, 2022, 11:33 pm 3 min read

Ecuador recorded their 5th win in FIFA World Cup (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Enner Valencia starred with a brace as Ecuador overpowered hosts Qatar in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday. After an initial goal got disallowed due to VAR, Ecuador found the opener through a penalty in the 16th minute. Ecuador grew with each passing moment and quickly found the second through Valencia's header sometime later. Here's more.

Valencia Valencia scripts these numbers

Valencia had a night to remember. His brace raced him to 37 international goals for La Tri in 75 appearances. Valencia is now the highest scorer for Ecuador at the World Cup with five goals. Besides, the 33-year-old Fenerbahce forward is having a season to remember. He has scored 15 goals in 22 appearances, including 13 goals in Super Lig.

Match Valencia helps Ecuador overcome Qatar 2-0

Valencia scored the opener from an acrobatic shot by Felix Torres. However, the effort was termed offside after a lengthy check on VAR. Ecuador found the lead soon after their ace forward was brought down in the box. Valencia made no mistakes from the spot and converted the second through a sensational header. Valencia dominated the match as Qatar failed to impress.

Do you know? Key match stats

Valencia clocked six shots, including three on target. Qatar managed five shots but failed to land a single one on target. Ecuador had 53% of the ball possession and had 486 passes with an accuracy of 84%. Both nations made 15 fouls each.

Records Some more notable records from the match

As per William Hill, this was just the second time an Ecuadorian scored multiple goals in a WC match. Valencia was at the helm the last time as well (vs Honduras, 2014). Ecuador now own a 2-1 win-loss record against Qatar (D1). Their previous meet saw Qatar dole out a 4-3 beating in an international friendly in October 2018.

Do you know? Unique record scripted in the match

As per Opta, the 2022 edition has become the first ever World tournament to see the first goal be scored from the penalty spot, courtesy of Ecuador captain Valencia.

Information Contrasting records for Qatar

As per Opta, Qatar became just the third team to play their first-ever World Cup match while hosting the tournament, after Uruguay (1930) and Italy (1934). As per Squawka, Qatar became the first host nation to lose their opening fixture in World Cup history.

Ecuador Ecuador slam these records

Ecuador have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven matches in all competitions (W3 D4), with Argentina's Julian Alvarez the last player to score against them in March. Most notably, Ecuador scored twice in the first half of a WC match for the first time.

Do you know? Ecuador's Brighton link

As per Squawka, no team has more players in Ecuador's 2022 WC squad than Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion (Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo, and Jeremy Sarmiento).