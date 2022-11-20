Sports

Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 20, 2022, 09:10 pm 3 min read

Max Verstappen claimed his 15th race win in 2022 season (Source: Twitter/@redbullracing)

Two-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to conclude his season on a high. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second, while Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez followed suit. Verstappen now holds an all-time record of 15 race wins in a season. Meanwhile, four-time champion and Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel finished 10th in the last race of his F1 career.

Information Third successive Abu Dhabi GP win

Verstappen registered his third successive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix win (2020, 2021, and 2022). The 25-year-old had won under controversial circumstances in the 2021 edition to claim his maiden World Drivers Championship (WDC).

Do you know? 15 Grand Prix wins in 2022

Verstappen's 15 Formula 1 race wins in a season is the most by an individual in a single F1 campaign. He broke the previous record of 13 races held by Michael Schumacher (2004) and Vettel (2013) at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Podium 77th podium finish for Verstappen

Verstappen fetched his 77th podium finish and 35th race win. He won a record 15 races this season - Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, Spanish GP, Azerbaijan GP, Canadian GP, French GP, Hungarian GP, Belgian GP, Dutch GP, Italian GP, Japanese GP, Mexican GP, and Abu Dhabi GP). He enjoyed 17 podium finishes this season (third in Monaco, 2nd in Austria).

Duo Key numbers for Leclerc, Perez

Leclrec garnered his 11th podium of the season and 24th overall. Perez, who was tied with Leclerc in the driver standings heading into Abu Dhabi, finished third. The Mexican ace grabbed his 12th podium of the 2022 season. It was best run in Formula 1, beating his previous tally of five podium finishes in 2021. Meanwhile, Perez fetched the 26th podium of his career.

Hamilton Hamilton signs off on a disappointing note

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton couldn't complete his race as Mercedes faced their first mechanical failure of the season. Hamilton remained winless all throughout the season. It's the first such instance of his F1 career. Regardless, he managed nine podiums in the 2022 season. He owns 191 podium finishes in his F1 career.

Results A look at the race results in Abu Dhabi GP

As stated, Verstappen, Leclerc, and Perez bagged the top three spots in the order. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz snatched the fourth spot followed by Mercedes' George Russell. McLaren's Lando Norris finished sixth, with Alpine's Esteban Ocon trailing him in seventh. Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo, and Vettel complete the Top 10.

Twitter Post Max Verstappen finishes off in style!

MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS AT YAS MARINA!!! 🏆



Leclerc holds off Perez to take second in the race and the drivers' championship 👏#AbuDhabiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/b95pV4S3mC — Formula 1 (@F1) November 20, 2022

Information 2022 Contructor Standings

In terms of the Constructors, Red Bull signed off with 759 points this season. Ferrari finished second with 554 points. Mercedes concluded in the third position (515). Alpine bagged the fourth spot (173), while McLaren wound up fifth (159).

Standings A look at the 2022 Driver Standings

Verstappen finished the 2022 season with 454 points in his kitty. Leclerc (308) concluded second, with Perez trailing him at third (305). Russell (275) wound up fourth, with Sainz at fifth (246). Meanwhile, Hamilton sealed the sixth spot with 240 points, way ahead of Norris (122). Vettel claimed 12th position, finishing with 37 points.