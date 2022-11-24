Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022, Uruguay 0-0 South Korea: Key stats

Uruguay and South Korea played out a 0-0 draw (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Uruguay and South Korea played out a 0-0 draw in their Group H opener at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Diego Godin and Federico Valverde smashed the post for Uruguay as South Korea couldn't quite offer anything substantial going forward. Both sides will take a point as the killer instinct was missing in the final third. Here are further details.

A look at the key records scripted

Uruguay are now unbeaten in three FIFA World Cup meetings with South Korea (W2 D1). Uruguay had beaten South Korea 1-0 in 1990 and 2-1 in 2010. As per Opta, Uruguay have managed just one win in their last eight opening matches at the World Cup (D4 L3). Uruguay struck the post on two occasions in a World Cup game since 1990 (versus Korea).

How did the match pan out?

In an evenly contested first half, South Korea missed a glorious chance before Godin struck the woodwork with his header. In the second half, South Korea pressed Uruguay, who struggled to play out from the back. Uruguay showed more authority as the match progressed as Valverde struck the post. South Korea maintained their composure at the back to force a draw.

A look at the match stats

Uruguay attempted 10 shots but just one was on target. South Korea managed seven attempts with zero shots on target. Uruguay had more of the ball, clocking 56% possession with an 81% pass accuracy. Uruguay earned four corners to South Korea's three.

Unique record for Uruguay

As per Opta, it has been 465 minutes since Uruguay last conceded a goal in the group stage of the WC (fifth such consecutive clean sheet). Notably, former England ace Wayne Rooney (2014) was the last player to net against them in a group-stage match.