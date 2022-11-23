Sports

FIFA World Cup, Giroud helps France overcome Australia: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 23, 2022, 02:33 am 3 min read

Olivier Giroud has raced to 51 goals for France (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Olivier Giroud starred with a brace as France torched Australia 4-1 in their Group D opener in FIFA World Cup 2022. Craig Goodwin stunned the reigning champions with an 8th-minute goal. However, France struck twice to lead 2-1 by halftime. Kylian Mbappe added the third off Ousmane Dembele's cross before Giroud fetched the fourth to start their WC campaign on a high. Here's more.

Duo Mbappe, Rabiot ink these records

Mbappe has become the youngest player to score five goals for France at the World Cup (23y 337d). Meanwhile, the Paris Saint-Germain forward holds 29 goals in 60 international appearances since his debut in 2017. As per Opta, Rabiot is the first France player to both score and assist a goal on his World Cup debut since Christophe Dugarry (vs South Africa, June 1998).

51 international goals for Giroud

As per Opta, Giroud raced to 51 goals for France in his 115th appearance, equaling Thierry Henry as France's top-scorer. It was his second goal in the World Cup since the one against Switzerland in 2014. He is the oldest goalscorer (36y 53d) for a European nation at the WC (excluding own goals) since Georges Bregy for Switzerland vs USA in 1994 (36y 152d).

Goodwin Goodwin was the lone scorer for Australia

Goodwin was the lone scorer for the Aussies. He netted only his second international goal in his 11th appearance. As per Opta, Goodwin (8:23) has scored the quickest goal against France at the World Cup since Bryan Robson in 1982 (00:27). It is Australia's quickest in a WC match and the first time they have scored in the opening 10 minutes of the tournament.

Information Here's the head-to-head record

France now enjoy a 2-0 win-loss record against Australia in World Cup and 4-0 overall (D1). They beat their rivals 2-1 in their opening fixture in the 2018 edition. Meanwhile, Australia's only win against France came in the 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup (1-0).

Do you know? Unique record for France

France have scored four-plus goals in consecutive World Cup matches for the first time. They are only the third team to do so at the World Cup this century, after Brazil (2002) and Germany (2010).

Records Key records scripted in the match

As per Squawka, Mbappe has now scored more World Cup goals for France than any other active player (5). Goodwin has become the first Australian to score a World Cup non-penalty goal since Tim Cahill (vs the Netherlands, 2014). Australia have been winless in their last seven World Cup games since 2014 (LLLLDLL).

Performance Contrasting numbers for France, Australia

France have now won five successive games at the World Cup. It's their joint-longest winning run in the competition, having also won five in succession from 1986-1998. Meanwhile, Australia have lost 11 of their 17 games at the World Cup (65%). It is the joint-highest ratio by any nation to play 10-plus matches at the competition alongside Saudi Arabia.

Match How did the match pan out?

Goodwin stunned the two-time winners France with a powerful finish within 10 minutes into the contest. Rabiot pulled one back for France before he set up Giroud for a simple finish. Les Bleus showed no mercy and added the fourth after half-time. Minutes later, Giroud nodded home a Mbappe cross to seal the duel once and for all.

Information A look at the Group D standings

France are seated atop Group D with three points and a Goal Difference (GD) of +3. Tunisia, Denmark follow suit with a point each. Australia languish at the bottom. Earlier, Tunisia held a star-studded Denmark to a goalless draw.