FIFA World Cup 2022: France beat Poland, reach quarter-finals

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 04, 2022, 10:30 pm 2 min read

Olivier Giroud overtook Thierry Henry to become France's all-time top goal-scorer

FIFA World Cup 2018 champions France overcame Poland in the round of 16 in Qatar to reach the quarters of the 2022 edition. Olivier Giroud overtook Thierry Henry to become France's all-time top goal-scorer. Kylian Mbappe scored twice to amass five goals in the ongoing World Cup. Robert Lewandowski pulled one goal back for Poland in added time. Here's more.

Mbappe registers these World Cup numbers

Mbappe scored his 9th goal in FIFA World Cup history. As per Opta, he is now the first player in history to score nine goals in the World Cup before his 24th birthday. Mbappe has reached the eight-goal mark in 11 World Cup games. He has now overcome Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona in terms of World Cup goals. He has also matched the tally of Lionel Messi (9).

33 goals for Mbappe in international football

In 63 matches for France in all competitions, Mbappe has raced to 33 goals. Mbappe is now involved in six goals in the ongoing World Cup (goals 5, assists 1). Mbappe has now scored 250 goals in 360 appearances for club and country (114 assists).

Giroud becomes top goal-scorer for France

Giroud has now surpassed Henry to become France's all-time top goal-scorer. Giroud has now matched the tally of Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic and former Mexico striker Javier Hernandez in terms of international goals (52). Giroud now has six goals for France in 2022.

Lewandowski steers clear of Pele's tally

Lewandowski scored a penalty for Poland in the ninth minute of added time. He has raced to 78 international goals, steering clear of Pele. He scored his second World Cup goal in total (both in 2022).