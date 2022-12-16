Sports

BAN vs IND, 1st Test: Visitors declare at 258/2

Team India has declared their second innings at 258/2 in the ongoing opening Test versus Bangladesh in Chattogram. As the visitors already had a 254-run first-innings lead, the Tigers need to chase down a record 513 to clinch the contest. Shubman Gill (110) and Cheteshwar Pujara (102*) starred for India in the second innings, scoring a century apiece. Here are further details.

India continue to dominate the hosts

India mustered 404 while batting first and Bangladesh could only manage 150 in reply. Though the visitors had the option to enforce a follow-on, they opted to bat again. Openers KL Rahul and Gill added 70 runs for the opening wicket before the former departed for 23. Gill later joined forces with Pujara as the duo strengthened India's grip over the contest.

Pujara shines in the second innings as well

Pujara managed a 102*-run knock from 130 balls, slamming 13 fours. He had earlier managed a gusty 203-ball 90 in the first innings as well. Notably, Pujara was the crux for India across both innings, registering crucial stands along the way. Pujara hammered his 19th century. He also has 34 fifties under his belt. Overall, he has amassed 6,912 runs at 44.30.

Gill impresses for India with a maiden century

Gill did well for India at the top with a fine 110-run effort from 152 balls. He slammed 10 fours and three sixes. Shubman made his debut against Australia Down Under in the 2020-21 series. He has since amassed 709 runs across 12 matches at 33.76. Shubman broke his previous best score of 91 against Australia at the Gabba.