Bangladesh's Mahmudullah, Mehidy record highest seventh-wicket stand versus India

Dec 07, 2022

Mehidy Hasan returned unbeaten on 100 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have recorded the highest seventh-wicket stand against India in ODIs. The duo accomplished the milestone in the second ODI of the three-match series. They added 148 runs for the second wicket, rescuing the home team from a critical position. As a result, the Bangla Tigers slammed 271/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Here are further details.

Mahmudullah-Mehidy's elite feat

Bangladesh were reeling at 69/6 when Mehidy joined Mahmudullah in the middle. The duo wasn't just watchful but they also accumulated runs at a quick pace. They added 148 runs off just 163 deliveries. Sri Lanka's Upul Chandana and Mahela Jayawardene, having added 126*, previously held the record. Overall, five pairs have added 100 or more runs against India for the seventh wicket.

A record-breaking knock

Mehidy slammed his maiden ODI century in the final over. Mehidy became just the second player to have slammed an ODI ton batting at number eight or lower. He finished with an unbeaten 100 off 83 balls (8 fours, 4 sixes). He now boasts 757 runs in 66 ODIs at 23.53 (50s: 2, 100: 1). Mehidy also has 76 wickets in the format.

Another feat for Mehidy

Mehidy now has the joint-highest score by a player batting at number eight or lower in ODI cricket. He emulated the feat achieved by Ireland's Simi Singh. The latter slammed an unbeaten 100 against in Dublin last year.

Important knock from Mahmudullah

Meanwhile, Mahmudullah brought up his 27th fifty in ODIs. He scored an important 77 off 96 balls, a knock laced with seven boundaries. The veteran fell prey to Umran Malik in the 47th over. The right-handed batter enhanced his tally to 4,859 runs in 214 ODIs at 35.73. Besides 27 fifties, Mahmudullah also has three tons under his belt.

How did Bangladesh's innings pan out?

Bangladesh racked up 271/7 after electing to bat first at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj ran through the Bangladesh batting line-up in the first half. However, Mehidy and Mahmudullah staged a terrific fightback, slamming 50+ scores. Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the series and a win here would hand them an unassailable 2-0 lead.