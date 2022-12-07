Sports

Eden Hazard announces his retirement from international football: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 07, 2022, 05:11 pm 2 min read

Hazard's decision comes after Belgium were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the group stages

Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard has called it quits from international football. Hazard's decision comes after Belgium were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the group stages. Hazard saw a decline in form since joining Real Madrid in 2019 as injuries marred his career. His poor form was also witnessed in international football as well. Here are the details.

Thank you for all this happiness since 2008: Hazard

"A page turns today," said Hazard. "Thank you for your love [and] for your unparalleled support." He added, "Thank you for all this happiness since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you."

Hazard's numbers for Belgium

Hazard made his Belgium debut in 2008 at the age of 17. He went on to win 126 caps, scoring 33 goals. Notably, he went on to feature at three editions of the World Cup, besides two European Championships as well. Hazard also made 20-plus assists for Belgium and captained the team 56 times.

World Cup: Hazard's performance

At the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Hazard managed two assists across five matches. He had a better run in 2018, Russia, scoring thrice and making two assists in six games. In Qatar, Hazard played three matches but failed to make an impact.

Belgium failed to qualify for R16 in Qatar

Belgium started their World Cup 2022 campaign with a win over Canada. However, they lost their second match versus Morocco before claiming a draw versus Croatia in a must-win scenario. Belgium finished third in Group F and were ousted.