Sports

David Warner withdraws leadership ban appeal, slams independent panel: Details

David Warner withdraws leadership ban appeal, slams independent panel: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 07, 2022, 04:58 pm 3 min read

Warner made some explosive claims (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Australia opener David Warner has withdrawn his appeal to overturn his lifetime leadership ban. In a statement shared on social media, he launched a scathing attack on the independent review panel. He claimed that the panel members made offensive comments and wanted him to go through public lynching. He also stated that his family is more important than cricket. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Warner was handed a lifetime leadership ban over his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Last month, Cricket Australia revised its code of conduct, which allowed Warner to appeal against his leadership ban.

Though many wanted Warner's ban to be uplifted, the batter wasn't impressed with the review process.

The 36-year-old made several serious allegations against the independent panel.

What left Warner exasperated?

The left-handed batter stated that the panel demanded a public trial of him and what occurred during the Third Test at Newlands. "They want to conduct a public spectacle to, in the Panel's words, have a cleansing. I am not prepared for my family to be the washing machine for cricket's dirty laundry," he wrote in a statement across all his social media handles.

Family above cricket for Warner

To save his family from "further humiliation," Warner said he has no option besides withdrawing his appeal. "I am not prepared to subject my family or my teammates to further trauma and disruption by accepting a departure from the way in which my application should be dealt with pursuant to the Code of Conduct." "Some things are more important than cricket."

Warner's full statement

A post shared by on

Warner talks about his agony

"Since that Test and even though my ban from leadership roles may never be lifted, I have taken it upon myself to reform, to rehabilitate and to transform my approach to the game," he wrote. "I have served and been subject to a crushing, unprecedented, penalty that has horribly impacted me and my family for the past nearly five years," added Warner.

Cricket Australia reacts to Warner’s claim

Responding to Warner's claim, Cricket Australia issued a statement, claiming they had supported the batter's desire to conduct the review. "We are disappointed with this outcome as our intention was to give David the opportunity to demonstrate why his lifetime leadership ban should be varied at an independent hearing and we amended our Code of Conduct accordingly," the CA statement said.

A look at Warner’s leadership record

Before facing the ban, Warner was Australia's designated vice-captain across formats. He even led Australia sporadically in white-ball cricket. Under him, the Aussies have lost just one of 12 matches. Warner is unbeaten as captain in his last six internationals. He last led the Aussies in February 2018. In 2016, Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their Indian Premier League (IPL) maiden title.