Ramifications of the newly-introduced 'impact player' rule in IPL

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 03, 2022, 06:01 pm 3 min read

Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 honor (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The BCCI has implemented the 'impact player' rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tactical-substitution rule would come in action from the 2023 edition onward. Teams will now be allowed to introduce a substitute player in the middle of a match. Though the rule would add a new dimension, it has several ramifications as well. Let's look at five such consequences.

What is the 'impact player' rule?

Besides naming the playing XI ahead of a match, a team will also name four substitutes. Now among these four players, one cricketer can be brought in as a substitute before the end of the 14th over of either innings. A team can make only one substitution change in a particular match. The outgoing player won't take any further part in the contest.

The substitute player can do a normal job

Coming onto the field before the 14th over of a match, a substitute player can do a normal job like everyone else. He will be able to bowl his quota of four overs, besides batting as well.

Unfair advantage to the bowling side

This rule would effectively allow a team to field with an extra specialist bowler. Apparently, if a side batting first doesn't introduce their 'Impact player' in the first innings, they would get an extra bowling option. Owing to the same, the chasing team won't be able to plan their innings precisely. After all, they won't know which set of bowlers would operate.

Eliminates the all-rounder's advantage

An all-rounder has been of great utility in white-ball cricket as it gives a team the required balance. However, this rule lowers down the stocks of three-dimensional players. Apparently, the team batting first can start with seven genuine batters (including a wicket-keeper) and four bowlers. Later, a benched bowler can replace a batter and the team defending a total will have five proper bowlers.

There won't be a 'settled' combination

There has been a lot of emphasis on identifying the right combination in T20 cricket. The introduction of the 'Impact player' rule would make this area even trickier as any of the 15 players from a side can feature in a particular contest. Tracking or judging a player's performance would also not be easy for the team management or captain.

Players won't feel secure

There is a possibility of a player not even taking the field despite being named in the initial XI. The same could increase insecurity among players regarding their position in the team. After all, if the substituted player makes a mark, the management would be tempted to replace him with the outgoing player for the next match. The same could create unrest among players.

Disturbs concept of 7 Indians 4 overseas

As per the IPL rules, a team can field a maximum of four overseas players in a playing XI. However, this rule would allow sides to effectively field five foreign players in all games. There is a possibility of a team naming an Indian player in the line-up just for the sake of it. Another factor which can negatively impact the dressing room.