FIFA World Cup 2022, Poland humble Saudi Arabia 2-0: Stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 26, 2022, 08:47 pm 2 min read

Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal in FIFA World Cup (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Robert Lewandowski starred as Poland thrashed Saudi Arabia in a Group C match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Saudi had an effort pushed away before Poland's Piotr Zielinski scored off a Lewandowski pass to break the deadlock. Saudi missed a penalty to be 0-1 down at half-time. The Falcons missed two more close chances before Lewandowski fetched a goal to complete the rout.

10th international goal for Zielinski

As per Opta, Zielinski has been directly involved in 14 goals for club and country combined in 2022-23. He has managed seven goals and as many assists. Overall, he netted his 10th goal in international football.

A look at the head-to-head record

This was Poland's first meet with Saudi Arabia since March 2006 in a friendly, with the former winning 2-1 thanks to a brace from Lukasz Sosin. Also, it was Poland's third WC game against an Asian nation. They suffered a 0-2 beating to Korea Republic in 2002, while they overcame Japan 1-0 in 2018.

Interesting records from the match

As per Opta, there were five yellow cards in the first half of Poland-Saudi Arabia. It's the most in the opening half of a FIFA World Cup match since the 2010 final (Spain vs Netherlands). Poland had won all 15 of their World Cup games in which they have opened the scoring.

Szczesny and Lewandowski enter record books

As per Squawka, Szczesny has now saved a penalty in League One, Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, Supercoppa, and World Cup and backed up with a follow-up. Lewandowski scored his first World Cup goal in his fifth game at the World Cup. He netted his 77th international goal. He has equaled Brazilian legend Pele among the leading goal-scorers in international football.