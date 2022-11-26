Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022, Australia beat Tunisia 1-0: Key stats

FIFA World Cup 2022, Australia beat Tunisia 1-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 26, 2022, 05:41 pm 3 min read

Mitchell Duke netted his ninth goal for Australia (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Australia pipped Tunisia 1-0 in a crunch Group D encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Mitchell Duke scored a 23rd-minute header to open their account. Tunisia took some time to respond, with Mohamed Drager getting his effort blocked, while Youssef Msakni was wide from close quarters. Jalel Kadri's men pressed hard in the second half but failed to break even. Here's more.

Sensational Duke scripts this record

Duke has become only the second Australian player to score a header at the World Cup after Tim Cahill, who did so twice (vs Serbia in 2010 and Chile in 2014). He now has nine goals for the Socceroos across 23 appearances.

Distinct records for Australia at the World Cup

All three of Australia's wins at the FIFA WC have been against teams from different continents (Asia, Europe, and Africa). It's the joint-highest such record in the tournament, along with Algeria and Iran. Australia scored the opening goal in both of their games at the 2022 WC. They went 1-0 up in only two of their 16 games in the competition before this fixture.

Contrasting records for Australia, Tunisia

As per Opta, Australia kept their second clean sheet at the FIFA WC and first in 15 games since the goalless draw with Chile in 1974. Tunisia have failed to score in 53% of their matches at the WC (9/17). This is just the second time they've failed to score in their opening two games at a single edition of the WC, after 1998.

A look at the head-to-head record

This was just the third meeting between Australia and Tunisia across competitions. Australia won 3-0 in a friendly in October 1997, before Tunisia handed a 2-0 beating at the 2005 Confederations Cup. Also, Australia faced African opposition at the FIFA World Cup for only the second time (18th overall). They drew 1-1 with Ghana in the other match-up in 2010.

How did the match pan out?

Australia came all guns blazing post the 4-1 defeat versus France. Duke flicked Craig Goodwin's cross into the far corner, upping Australia 1-0. Tunisia sprung back after half-time, with Msakni forcing Australia's goalkeeper into a save at his near post. Meanwhile, centre-back Harry Souttar put up a show to remember, repelling any threats on offer as Australia claimed valuable three points.

Key stats and standings

Tunisia clocked four shots on target (10 attempts). Australia managed nine shots, with two on target. Tunisia had more of the ball, clocking 58% possession. However, their pass accuracy read 76%. Australia had an inferior passing accuracy at just 68%. Australia are now placed second in Group D (3 points) with one win and a loss. Tunisia are bottom (D1 L1) of the pile.