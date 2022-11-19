Sports

Qatar World Cup: Decoding the best matches in Group G

Brazil are heavy favorites to win it all in Qatar (Source: Twitter/@BrasilEdition)

Five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil will seek a record-extending sixth title in Qatar. Tite's men boast a squad like no other and will look to dominate the scenes from the word go. Switzerland and Serbia have ample firepower and could put up a spectacle. Rigobert Song's Cameroon can have their moments of dominance too. We decode the best matches in Group G.

#1 Brazil vs Switzerland, November 25

Brazil own a 3-2 win-loss record against Switzerland in nine match-ups. (D4). As for the World Cups, both sides met twice only to face a draw each time (2-2 in 1950 and 1-1 in 2018). Brazil were invincible in the CONMEBOL qualifying, fetching 14 wins besides three draws. They haven't been tested for a long time but the wait could end against Switzerland.

Brazil Brazil haven't lost a group stage match in 24 years

It is to note that Brazil last suffered a group stage defeat back in 1998 to Norway (1-2). They eventually lost the finale to France (0-3), who claimed their maiden WC honor. Notably, Brazil have concluded atop their group in the opening round in each of the last 10 editions of the WC.

Stats Most successful nation in FIFA World Cup

Brazil are the most successful side in the history of the tournament since its inception in 1930. Nicknamed Pentacampeao after winning the 2002 edition, Brazil have fetched more goals (229), more points (273), and won more matches in the competition (73) than any other team. Besides, they have the best goal difference in the WC (+124).

#2 Serbia vs Switzerland, December 3

This match will be decisive for Switzerland, assuming they beat Cameroon and lose points against Brazil. With five wins and three draws, Switzerland remained undefeated throughout the qualification. As for Serbia, they will opt for a quick and attacking style of play as was made clear by coach Dragan Stojkovic. However, they lack solidity in their defense which could bite them in this fixture.

Players A look at the key players

Strikers Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) and Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) have had exceptional campaigns this season. While Neymar remains a pivotal figure for Brazil, they have plenty of scoring options in Richarlison, Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli to name a few. Switzerland will pin their hopes on Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and veteran winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

Information Brazil, Switzerland to emerge from Group G

Brazil have the competence and experience to win it all in Qatar. They have got their bases covered on both attacking and defensive fronts. Switzerland are likely to follow them from Group G, thereby booking their third successive R16 berth in World Cups.

Here's how Brazil, Serbia could line-up

Brazil (4-3-2-1): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; Rafinha, Neymar; Richarlison. Serbia (3-4-1-2): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Nikola Milenkovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Strahinja Pavlovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Filip Kostic; Dusan Tadic; Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic.

Switzerland's Probable XI for 2022 WC

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer; Sylvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Noah Okafor; Breel Embolo.

Group G: Here's the schedule of matches

Switzerland vs Cameroon: November 24 (3:30 PM IST). Brazil vs Serbia: November 25 (12:30 AM IST). Cameroon vs Serbia: November 28 (3:30 PM IST). Brazil vs Switzerland: November 28 (9:30 PM IST). Cameroon vs Brazil: December 3 (12:30 AM IST). Serbia vs Switzerland: December 3 (12:30 AM IST).

Where to watch the Qatar World Cup in India?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can stream the matches on the Voot app and Jio Cinema (paid subscription).