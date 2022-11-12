Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Brentford overpower Man City 2-1: Key Stats

Premier League 2022-23, Brentford overpower Man City 2-1: Key Stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 12, 2022, 08:14 pm 3 min read

Ivan Toney raced to 10 Premier League goals in 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@BrentfordFC)

Ivan Toney starred with a brace as Brentford hammered Manchester City 2-1 in a crucial Premier League match on Saturday. The Bees fetched a solid start and found the opener soon with Toney's header. City took their time before Phil Foden leveled the scenes in stoppage time. Brentford spurred a counter-attack later on in added time to deal an agonizing defeat for the Citizens.

MCIBRE How did the match pan out?

Brentford looked positive and took an early lead but Foden managed to pull one back for the hosts. City then turned up the heat in the second half, with Ilkay Gundogan missing a chance to put them up front. Brentford, however, remained a threat with Ederson being twice forced to save the goal from a dangerous-looking Toney, who eventually sneaked in a 98th-minute winner.

Toney Sensational Toney inks these numbers

As per William Hill, only two players have scored more goals than Toney (10) this season: City's Erling Haaland (18) and Tottenham's Harry Kane (11). It was Toney's 22nd goal in the Premier League across 49 appearances. Meanwhile, it was his 53rd goal for Brentford in what was his 92nd appearance.

Information Foden races to 31 PL goals

Foden's sensational strike saw him race to 31 goals in 111 PL appearances. The City prodigy netted his seventh goal of the season, besides owning four assists.

City Unwanted records for City

As per Squawka, Brentford are the only side to beat City at the Etihad since Spurs (3-2) in February earlier this year. Also, the defeat makes Arsenal the only team with a 100% record at home in PL 2022-23. Man City have now blown away their 20-match unbeaten streak at home in all competitions (winning each of the last 16).

Do you know? Brentford's unbeaten streak continues!

As per Opta, Brentford have never lost a PL game when scoring first. They have won 13, besides drawing three of the 16 occasions when they've opened the scoring.

Records Distinct records for Toney

As per Opta, Toney has scored two-plus goals on three occasions in the Premier League this season (3 vs Leeds United, 2 vs Brighton, and 2 vs Man City). Only Haaland (5) has done so in more instances. Toney's goal for Brentford at 97:16 was the latest winning goal scored against City in PL since exact goal times are available and third-latest overall (2006-07).

Do you know? Here are the standings

City (32) trail table-toppers Arsenal (34) by two points. They recorded only their second defeat in the top-flight this season (W10 D2). Newcastle United (27), Tottenham (26), and Man United (23) follow suit. Meanwhile, Brentford are placed 10th with 19 points (W4 D7 L4).