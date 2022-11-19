Sports

Qatar World Cup: Historical records held by Group G teams

Nov 19, 2022

Brazil remain one of the hot favorites to win the tournament (Source: Twitter/@CBF_Futebol)

Five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil constitute Group G alongside Cameroon, Serbia, and Switzerland. Brazil are the powerhouse in international football. They own a rich history in the tournament. Serbia and Switzerland have shown promise in the last few editions, while Cameroon are a threat on their day. We look at the records held by Group G teams in World Cup.

Performance How have Group G teams fared in World Cup?

Brazil have played the joint-most games in WC (109) alongside Germany. Brazil have managed 73 wins, 18 draws, and 18 losses in the same. Switzerland have played 37 matches, winning 12, drawing eight, and losing 17. Serbia have competed in 46 matches, winning 18, drawing eight, and losing 20. Cameroon have played 23 fixtures, winning four, drawing seven, and losing 12.

Brazil Brazil have the best record at FIFA World Cups

Brazil have won the most number of World Cups (5). Brazil lifted the WC trophy in 1958, 1960, 1970, 1994, and 2002. Brazil, who have taken part in every World Cup, have reached five quarter-finals to date. Brazil have been runners-up twice, besides securing 3rd place and 4th place on two counts each. Brazil have exited the group stage four times and R16 once.

Neymar Neymar can attain these records

Neymar has six goals in 10 WC appearances. He can surpass former Brazil players Ademir, Vava, and Jairzinho (9 goals each), besides Rivaldo and Leonidas (8 each). If Neymar breaks Pele's tally (12), he will become the second-highest scorer for Brazil (WC). Meanwhile, Neymar has 75 goals and is on the verge of becoming the highest scorer for Brazil by surpassing Pele (77).

Information Cafu, Ronaldo's records hard to break

Former right-back Cafu (20) has played record matches for Brazil in WC (1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006). He is also the only player ever to appear in three back-to-back World Cup finals: 1994, 1998, and 2002. Former striker Ronaldo Nazario (15) remains their top-scorer.

Shaqiri Switzerland's Shaqiri seeks these records

Winger Xherdan Shaqiri has the joint second-most goals for Switzerland in WC (4). Shaqiri shares this record with Andre Abegglen and Robert Ballaman. He can pip Josef Hügi (6) to become the nation's highest goal scorer in WC. Shaqiri, who has nine appearances in WCs, can also beat Stephan Lichtsteiner and Valon Behrami (10 each) to become the most-capped Swiss player in the tournament.

Switzerland Switzerland put a dominating display in 2006 WC

Switzerland didn't concede a single goal in the 2006 World Cup. They topped Group G with seven points, beating France (5), South Korea (4), and Togo (0). Switzerland's run came to a closure in R16, where they lost to Ukraine (0-3 in penalties). Notably, Switzerland's tally of five successive matches without conceding a goal in World Cups (2006-10) is the joint-most alongside Italy (1990).

Information Cameroon's Rigobert Song has the joint-most send offs in WC

Former Cameroon defender and current coach Rigobert Song holds an unwanted record of being sent off the joint-most times in a World Cup (2 - 1994 and 1998). He shares this record with France's Zinedine Zidane (1998 and 2006).

Feat Oldest goal-scorer in WC is a Cameroonian

Roger Milla holds the distinction of being the oldest goal-scorer in the history of WC. He attained the feat while aged 42 years and 39 days against Russia (June 28, 1994). He is also Cameroon's leading goal-scorer in the competition (5 - 1990 and 1994). Meanwhile, François Omam-Biyik has the most caps for Cameroon in WC (11).

Information Record holders for Serbia

Dragoslav Sekularac, Ivica Surjak, Dragan Stojkovic, and Dejan Stanković have featured in the joint-most matches for Serbia in WC (9). Drazan Jerkovic (4) remains Serbia's highest goal-scorer in WC. He netted each of his goals in the 1962 WC, sharing the award with four others.

Details FIFA WC: Key details about Switzerland, Cameroon, and Serbia

Switzerland have reached the quarter-finals thrice in FIFA WC history (1934, 1938, 1954). Besides, the Swiss have reached the round of 16 on four occasions. Switzerland have exited the group stage thrice. Cameroon's best performance at the World Cup have been in 1990 (quarters). Meanwhile, Serbia's last three participation at the FIFA World Cup have led to group stage exits.