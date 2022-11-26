Sports

Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shivam Mavi claims 4/41 against Mumbai: Stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 26, 2022, 05:37 pm 3 min read

Uttar Pradesh speedster Shivam Mavi stunned Mumbai with figures worth 4/41 in the preliminary quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23. The skillful Mavi, who shot to fame for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL), trumped Prithvi Shaw in the fourth over. He rampaged through Mumbai's line-up, thereby pocketing his fourth four-fer of his List A career. We decode his stats.

How did the match pan out?

Mumbai tasted early blows and were 15/2 in 3.2 overs. Armaan Jaffer and skipper Ajinkya Rahane showed promise but failed to extend their stay in the middle. Hardik Tamore (53) and Shams Mulani (51) held their fort to pave the way for a 200-plus total (220/10). UP fetched a 119-run opening partnership and banked on skipper Karan Sharma (42*) to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Why does this story matter?

Mavi's exploits with the ball are known to the cricket fraternity since his Under-19 days.

The 24-year-old is having an exceptional campaign in the 50-over competition underway.

He has the most wickets for Uttar Pradesh (14) and ranks fourth among leading wicket-takers in the tournament.

Given Mavi's form at the moment, he will be banked heavily in the upcoming quarter-finals against a daunting-looking Maharashtra.

Mavi shot to fame in his Under-19 days

Mavi was a part of India's U-19 squad that won the 2018 World Cup. The right-armer picked nine scalps while averaging a phenomenal 18.88. Mavi was India's joint-second-highest wicket-taker alongside Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Meanwhile, Anukul Roy picked the most wickets (14) in this regard.

Mavi dazzled on his Ranji debut

Mavi bagged a four-fer (4/25) on his FC debut against Goa in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy. He folded his rivals on merely 152 in the first innings. Notably, Mavi picked his maiden fifer in FC cricket in the next game against Odisha.

A look at his domestic career

Mavi's four-fer has raced him to 59 wickets in his List A career across 35 matches. He debuted in the format while playing for India A in the Quadrangular Series involving India B, South Africa A, and Australia A in 2018. He claimed figures of 0/27 on his debut. Besides, Mavi has picked 31 and 46 wickets in FC and T20 cricket, respectively.

How has Mavi’s IPL career panned out?

Mavi was bought by KKR in the 2018 IPL auction. He made his T20 debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 14, 2018. Overall, Mavi has snapped up 30 wickets in 32 matches. He averages 31.40, with the best figures being 4/21. He managed only six wickets in the 2022 edition (economy: 10.31). Mavi was eventually released by KKR ahead of the 2023 auction.