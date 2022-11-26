India

FIFA World Cup: Kerala muslim body calls worshipping footballers 'un-Islamic'

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 26, 2022, 09:34 pm 3 min read

As per the Muslim body, worshipping football stars is against Islam, and it urged fans not to wave flags of Portugal, which had colonized many nations

A Muslim body on Friday came out against football-crazy fans in Kerala, who have installed massive cut-outs of star footballers in support of the teams taking part in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As per the organization, worshipping football players is against Islam, and it advised fans not to wave flags of Portugal, which earlier colonized many nations.

Students losing interest in studies due to FIFA World Cup

Nasar Faizy Koodathayi, the general secretary of the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathil Khatib Committee that delivers sermons across Kerala mosques, instructed its members to talk the "faithful" out of their frenzy for football and encourage them not to spend a lot just in the name of the sport. He also complained that students in Kerala were losing interest in education due to the World Cup.

Game should be seen in sportsman's spirit: Koodathayi

Koodathayi clarified that he wasn't against football, but it is not suitable for Indians to honor and wave flags of other countries. "It is not right to wave the flag of Portugal, which colonized many countries," the cleric said. "The game should be seen in a sportsman's spirit. Football is becoming a fever people are getting addicted to. This is not good," he added.

The Committee general secretary further added that football should be promoted only as a sport encouraging physical activity. "Instead of loving our nation, some are engaged in worshipping football stars. There is a limit to worshipping people when it comes to Islam. Also, people are waving Portugal flags... A country which colonized many countries," Koodathayi said further.

How state officials reacted to Koodathayi's statements

Reacting to Koodathayi's remarks, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader MK Muneer and Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty stated watching football and becoming fans of footballers were part of an individual's personal freedom. Sivankutty added no one has the right to infringe upon one's freedom.

Meanwhile, in multiple incidents, the Kerala Police registered cases against football fans in the state for pelting stones at cops, unruly behavior, and causing chaos on the streets since the Qatar World Cup started. On Monday, fans organized a roadshow in Kollam, which turned into a public scuffle. In Palakkad, 22 football fans were arrested for pelting stones at cops during a rally.

2022 FIFA World Cup underway

The 2022 FIFA World Cup got officially underway on Sunday (November 20) in Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium near Doha. The opening match saw Ecuador beat the hosts Qatar 2-0 as Enner Valencia was on target twice.