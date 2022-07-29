Entertainment

Sarath Chandran, Malayalam actor of 'Angamaly Diaries' fame, found dead

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 29, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

The cause of Sarath Chandran's death has not been revealed yet.

Malayalam actor Sarath Chandran (37) was reportedly found dead on Friday. He is survived by his father Chandran and mother Leela. Chandran also has a brother named Shyam Chandran. According to reports, his funeral will be held on Saturday. The reason behind the actor's demise has not yet been disclosed. His demise has sent shock waves across the Mollywood industry.

History Chandran shot to fame after starring in 'Angamaly Diaries'

Malayalam actors have been expressing their shock and offering condolences to Chandran's family through social media. To recall, he played a pivotal role in the Malayalam action-drama film Angamaly Diaries released in 2017, earning recognition for his portions in the popular film. Acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery had directed the project which also starred Antony Varghese, Reshma Rajan, and Binny Rinky Benjamin.

Remembrance Varghese shared Chandran's photo and offered condolences

Varghese who played the lead role in Angamaly Diaries took to his Facebook space and offered his condolences. He shared a photo of Chandran from the iconic film and captioned it, "RIP Brother." Soon, fans took to the comments section and offered their condolences. Hailing from Kerala's Kochi, Chandran previously worked for an IT firm and started his entertainment career as a dubbing artist.

Condolences Official statement from actor's family is awaited

As soon as Varghese shared the photo of Chandran and announced his demise, fans expressed their shock and tried to find the cause of his death. Most of the fans wrote, "RIP" and "Heartfelt condolences." There is no report on how the actor passed away and it is expected that an official word from his family will be released soon.

Career Chandran made his debut with 'Aneesya'

The budding actor made his debut onscreen appearance in the Malayalam film Aneesya (2016). Later, he bagged a role in Angamaly Diaries and received acclaim for it. Chandran also played supporting roles in several other films such as Oru Mexican Aparatha (2017), CIA: Comrade in America (2017), Koode (2018), and comedy film Oru Thathvika Avalokanam (2021). May his soul rest in peace.