'Koffee with Karan': Twitter hails Vijay Deverakonda post debut appearance

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 29, 2022, 05:27 pm 2 min read

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday appeared on the latest episode of 'Koffee with Karan.'

The latest episode of the celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan 7 featured Vijay Deverakonda and his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. It saw some candid conversations from both celebrities. But Deverakonda especially received a big thumbs up from fans for displaying how polite and down-to-earth he can be. Here are some excerpts from the episode that made the Arjun Reddy actor fans' favorite.

Nepotism When he answered questions about nepotism like a pro

Karan Johar and Deverakonda discussed nepotism and how the latter deals with being an outsider in the industry. Noting entering the industry as a "stark outsider" was surely harder, Deverakonda said, "I cannot blame anyone for being born in a rich family, or for being born to parents who are in the industry." He added that success depends on how hard a person works.

Twitter Post Deverakonda earned fans through the show

Never watched a movie of Vijay Devarakonda! But, after watching today’s episode of #KoffeeWithKaran , really liked his personality and demeanor a lot! #VijayDeverakonda — Chaity (@tahmina_18) July 28, 2022

Inspiration When he said Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi were his inspiration

Speaking of his inspirations in the industry, the Kushi actor said that Shah Rukh Khan and Chiranjeevi were his idols. He said, "When I was growing up, I saw Shah Rukh Khan and Chiranjeevi coming from nothing. He gave you this glimmer of hope that it can be done. I think I need to do the same for my generation."

Twitter Post A fan spoke about his composure

#VijayDeverakonda is such a fine mix of surface quietness with a turbulent storm brewing inside. Also, really hot. #KoffeeWithKaranS7 — ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) July 28, 2022

Rumor When he carefully addressed his relationship rumor with Rashmika Mandanna

Johar asked Deverakonda if he is dating Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. Deverakonda aced with his answer. He said, "We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created."

Details When he adorably answered Panday's question about hitting on her

During a conversation, Ananya Panday asked Deverakonda why he never hit on her. Later, the conversation went on to be a sweet one. VD said, "You were committed," to which Panday said, "Now I am not." Deverakonda made a cute face and said, "Noted," candidly. Several fans shared the video and photos of the conversation calling out how adorable he is.