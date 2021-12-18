Entertainment Shanaya Kapoor's positive COVID-19 diagnosis delays debut film's shooting schedule

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 18, 2021, 02:14 am

Did you know Shanaya Kapoor was an assistant director in 'Gunjan Saxena'?

Right after Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, tested positive for COVID-19, their daughter Shanaya Kapoor too was diagnosed with the same. The young girl, who was preparing for her big break, a Karan Johar-backed project, had to put her shooting plans on hold. The film, yet to get a title, was to hit the floors in Bangkok in a week's time.

Information Kapoor is currently recovering in isolation at her home

A source told Pinkvilla about the situation. "All plans have been put on hold after the actress tested positive to COVID-19 virus recently and the film will now go on the floors at the same location in the month of January," they narrated. The source added that Kapoor, who was to fly alongside her co-stars Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, is under quarantine.

Details Shooting will 'take off next year,' said the source

The crew of the Shashank Khaitan-directorial was already in the Thailand capital, preparing to shoot, but "with the unprecedented scenario, everyone will be back to Mumbai this week and take off next year once everyone is in the pink of their health," they concluded. The three newcomers were also seen attending reading sessions, workshops, and undergoing rehearsals for their big budget debut.

Details Johar's agency DCA is launching the new talents

Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA, established to introduce new talent) is launching Kapoor, Pirzada, and Lalwani in this rom-com. While introducing her, Johar had written, "Her enthusiasm, perseverance, and diligence are so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love and blessings as she begins her first film, (sic)." Lalwani was to make his debut in Dostana 2, which may have been shelved.

Profile She has already appeared on a Netflix show

The aspiring actress was an assistant director for Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She was also a part of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which hit the same platform. The show focused on her mother and her friends — Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan (also down with COVID-19), and Bhavana Pandey, mother of actress Ananya Panday. A season two is being made.