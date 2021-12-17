Entertainment Vishal and Adhik Ravichandran joining hands for a pan-India project

Tentatively titled 'Vishal 33,' the film is touted to be a pan-India one

Kollywood actor-producer Vishal, who recently wrapped up the second schedule of Laththi, is collaborating with director Adhik Ravichandran for a pan-India project. Tentatively titled Vishal 33, this film marks Vishal's reunion with Vinod Kumar, producer of the actor's last release Enemy, which was received pretty well by all. The news was shared on social media by the actor, leaving his fans super happy.

Importance Why does this story matter?

Ravichandran has helmed films like Trisha Illana Nayanthara, his directorial debut, and Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, but these were not given a warm welcome by fans. Also, following a series of disappointing outings like Chakra and Action, Vishal broke that streak with Enemy. Considering these, will his decision to collaborate with the director turn out to be a profitable venture? Let's wait and see.

Details Apart from the actor, no one else has been cast?

While announcing the news, the Irumbu Thirai star wrote on Twitter, "All set to reunite for a Big budget PAN INDIAN film to be written & directed by @Adhikravi & produced by @vinod_off". The team has not yet revealed the rest of the cast and crew associated with the project. It is expected that the same will be announced in the coming months.

Twitter Post Check out the announcement here

Updates These are the other upcoming projects of Vishal

Other than this project, Vishal will next be seen in Veerame Vaagai Soodum, which will be released on January 26, 2022. Directed by newcomer Thu Pa Saravanan, the project is touted to be an action thriller. He also has Laththi, a cop-action drama, which is being helmed by debutant A Vinoth Kumar. Apart from all of these, he also has the most-awaited Thupparivaalan 2.

Information Ravichandran's next films are with Prabhu Deva and GV Prakash

On the other hand, Ravichandran recently completed the shooting of his adult psychological thriller Bagheera featuring Prabhu Deva and Amyra Dastur in lead roles. Janani, Sakshi Agarwal, and Gayathrie Shankar will also be seen in the film. He is also awaiting the release of GV Prakash-starrer Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha, which marks his reunion with the actor-composer after their 2015 film Trisha Illana Nayanthara.