Vishal vows to fund education of Puneeth Rajkumar's 1,800 students

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 01, 2021, 07:40 pm

Tamil actor Vishal vowed to take care of 1,800 students who were supported by late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden passing in Bengaluru came as a shock to his colleagues in the film industry as well as his fans. Aside from being a gifted actor, the 46-year-old was also a philanthropist who supported the education of 1,800 students, among other initiatives. In an emotional announcement, Tamil actor Vishal recently promised to support these students now. Here's more.

Details

The announcement came at Vishal's promotional event for 'Enemy'

The Irumbu Thirai actor announced the news at a promotional event for his upcoming movie Enemy held recently. He mentioned they had debated not organizing the event in light of the tragic incident. Noting how the late superstar was associated with a lot of social activities, Vishal promised to "take care of 1,800 students who are getting free education from [Rajkumar] from next year."

Quote

Vishal: 'I haven't seen such a down-to-earth superstar like Rajkumar'

Vishal at the event, paying tribute to Rajkumar

No other detail about the philanthropic activity was revealed but Vishal and Arya, who co-stars in this movie, paid tribute to Rajkumar at the start of the event held in Hyderabad. Speaking about the Kannada star, Vishal said: "Puneeth Rajkumar is not just a good actor, but a good friend as well. I haven't seen such a [down-to-earth] superstar like him."

Twitter Post

Vishal had earlier penned condolence note for Rajkumar's family

I just can’t believe that my Good Friend Puneeth Rajkumar has passed away is no more



May his Soul Rest in Peace, my Deepest Condolences, May his Family stay Strong @ these testing times



It’s a Big Loss for the Karnataka Movie Industry a Big Loss for me as Dear Friend — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) October 29, 2021

Humanitarian works

Rajkumar was intrinsically associated with charitable work

Notably, the Kannada film industry's beloved Appu was intrinsically involved in various altruistic works. Reportedly, he supported 26 orphanages, 15 free schools, 16 old age homes, and 19 goshalas. Further, he had donated Rs. 50 lakh toward the Karnataka CM Relief Fund to fight the deadly COVID-19. After his sudden passing on October 29, his eyes were also donated according to his prior promise.

Looking back

Sudden heart attack took beloved 'Appu' away from his fans

The Power actor's untimely demise came due to a heart attack. During his morning workout in the gym, he had experienced chest pain and was rushed to a Bengaluru hospital. Fans had gathered outside the hospital and were left devastated when the sad news was broken. His mortal remains were then kept at Kanteerava Stadium so that fans can pay their respects.