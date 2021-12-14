Entertainment Kareena COVID-19 positive: Actress dodges blame, BMC fears she's super-spreader

Published on Dec 14, 2021

BMC has sealed Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence now

On Monday, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan confirmed she has tested positive for COVID-19 after reports of her diagnosis did the rounds. She contracted the virus along with close friend-actress Amrita Arora, and the two had attended a few gatherings in the recent past. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which had earlier claimed she flouted COVID-19 norms, fears Kapoor Khan might be a super-spreader.

Importance Why does this story matter?

The news of the actresses testing positive for COVID-19 comes at a time when India is witnessing a surge in the number of cases involving the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The most heavily mutated version of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the Omicron variant is spreading at a dangerous speed, with most cases concentrated in Maharashtra. There have been 18 cases in the state so far.

Twitter Post Kapoor Khan's residence sealed, sanitization of premises will be done

#UPDATE | The residence of Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sealed. She has not given proper information yet but our officers are trying to find out that how many people did come in contact with her: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) pic.twitter.com/2xlgOHz0YT — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

Social media 'I'm feeling ok; hope to be up and about soon'

We had earlier reported the Asoka actress was quarantined at home and Kapoor Khan confirmed the same. Taking to her Instagram Story, she said, "I have tested positive for COVID. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested." "I'm feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Statement Kapoor Khan's statement: Both actresses contracted COVID-19 at 'intimate dinner'

Before this, an official statement from the 41-year-old's spokesperson clarified she was a "responsible citizen" who followed all COVID-19 protocols. "She has been careful every time she's stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID-19 at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up." Apparently, one person in the group "seemed unwell" who "eventually passed it on."

Spread Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan tested positive; had attended KJo's bash

To recall, both Kapoor Khan and Arora attended a get-together hosted by Rhea Kapoor at her residence. Karisma Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and Malaika Arora were present, too. Soon after, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan were also known to have tested COVID-19 positive. Reportedly, both attended Karan Johar's bash last week, also attended by Kapoor Khan and Arora.

Web Now, BMC is trying to find out extent of spread

Maheep, who is a jewelry designer, is the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor. Sanjay confirmed the news to a portal: "Yes, she is COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms and she has self-isolated." Separately, Kapoor Khan's father-actor Randhir Kapoor informed that his daughter was "fit and fine." Now, BMC is trying to ascertain how many people had come in contact with the infected persons.