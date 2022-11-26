India

Delhi court rejects Jain's 'food as per religious beliefs' plea

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 26, 2022, 08:45 pm

The application alleged Jain wasn't getting basic food and medical facilities inside Tihar Jail

A Delhi court on Saturday rejected jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain's application, which sought directions to the Tihar Jail officials to supply him with food items according to his religious beliefs. Special Judge Vikas Dhull of Rouse Avenue Court, who earlier adjourned the matter for Saturday, rejected the application which alleged Jain wasn't getting basic food and medical facilities in jail.

Why does this story matter?

Delhi's Tihar Jail continues to be in the spotlight for "ensuring luxurious facilities" to certain individuals.

Notably, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel was transferred from Tihar Jail earlier in November for reportedly aiding conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to enjoy a "luxurious life inside the jail" for Rs. 12.5 crore.

Chandrasekhar also alleged that he gave Jain Rs. 10 crore as a form of "protection money."

What did Jain's application say?

The application claimed Jain was not being provided basic medical facilities and food inside the jail. The application also alleged that since Jain's arrest on May 30, he hasn't been allowed to pay a visit to any Jain temple. It added, "Being a strict Jain religious observer, he has been on a religious fast and not having cooked food, pulses, grains, and milk products."

Jail administration denies allegations

Meanwhile, the administration of the Tihar Jail has denied all these allegations and informed the Delhi court that it was not right to expect the authorities at the prison to provide special treatment to any of the inmates. It also claimed that it gives all prisoners a balanced and nutritional diet without any discrimination on the basis of their religion, caste, or creed.

New leaked CCTV video of Jain's prison cell

Meanwhile, a new 10-minute-long CCTV video of Jain, recorded on September 12 at around 8:00 pm, surfaced on Saturday. It showed him resting on his bed as three people in casual clothes visit him inside his cell. A few minutes later, the now-suspended jail superintendent Ajit Kumar can also be seen walking in and talking with Jain while the others leave the cell.

Jain moves court against airing his jail videos

Earlier on Wednesday, the AAP leader moved a special court against broadcasting his leaked videos from inside the prison. Reportedly, Jain sought instructions from the court to stop the media from broadcasting and airing any jail videos of him. This move by the Delhi minister came after a video of him allegedly enjoying a sumptuous meal inside the jail went viral the same day.

What are the charges against Jain?

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the AAP leader on May 30 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first registered a case in August 2017 against Jain and a few others over disproportionate assets. Based on the CBI's First Information Report (FIR), the ED also opened a money laundering probe against Jain.