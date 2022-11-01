Politics

Morbi bridge collapse: Kejriwal demands Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's resignation

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 01, 2022, 03:53 pm 3 min read

Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP-led Gujarat government of corruption, claiming it led to the Morbi bridge collapse

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday demanded the immediate resignation of Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel over the Morbi bridge collapse on Sunday that killed 135 people and injured more than 170 others. He claimed corruption by the state government resulted in the tragedy. Kejriwal also demanded that Assembly elections be held in the state soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 143-year-old colonial-era cable bridge over the Machchhu River in Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening.

The incident has put the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Gujarat government in a bind, months ahead of the Assembly elections.

Opposition parties have also accused the government of corruption and negligence.

Notably, the bridge only reopened four days before the mishap after being closed for six-seven months for renovation.

Allegation Bridge tragedy result of corruption: Kejriwal

Kejriwal claimed that the bridge tragedy was caused due to the government's corruption. The AAP leader also mentioned media reports about how the task of renovating the suspension bridge was given to a private company that makes clocks. He said there are allegations that the ruling party had received a huge donation from the firm's owners and said such charges need to be probed.

Statement What exactly did Kejriwal say?

"Why was a company that makes clocks given the tender of a bridge? This means he had links with the party (BJP). The FIR in the case mentions neither the company nor its owners," Kejriwal said. Notably, his comments came at a time when the AAP is trying to establish itself as a major force in Gujarat politics ahead of Assembly elections this year.

Modi's visit Kejriwal attacks government over facelift of hospital before PM's visit

Further talking about the clean-up drive at the Morbi civil hospital late on Monday ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit on Tuesday, Kejriwal said, "The spruce-up at the hospital is a separate matter, but the matter is being covered up." Moreover, he said the Gujarat CM has no right to continue, so he must step down, and elections must be held right away.

Information Opposition corners BJP over Morbi tragedy

Following the Morbi incident, which is reportedly one of the world's deadliest bridge collapses, many opposition party leaders have been attacking the ruling BJP in Gujarat over its "negligence." Some even questioned the government if it was an "act of God or fraud"—referring to PM Modi's old taunt at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the 2016 Kolkata flyover collapse.