Delhi: 'Dog-walking' IAS officer transferred to Ladakh, wife to Arunachal

Written by Srishty Choudhury May 27, 2022, 10:16 am 2 min read

Bureaucrat couple who used to walk dog at Delhi's Thyagraj stadium transferred.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga, also an IAS officer, who used to walk their dog at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium, were transferred on Thursday. Following media reports alleging that the stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual for the Khirwar couple to walk their dog, the Home Affairs Ministry ordered the transfer with immediate effect.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Delhi government-run stadium has been in the news ever since The Indian Express reported that the IAS officer allegedly asked the stadium to be vacated for walking his dog.

Athletes and coaches had complained about being forced to finish training by 7 pm, which was earlier than usual, causing them grave inconvenience as they had to shift practice to other places.

Details Home Ministry had asked for report on IAS couple

The Home Affairs Ministry had asked the Delhi chief secretary to submit a report regarding the misuse of facilities at the stadium by the IAS couple. Following this, Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer from AGMUT cadre, was shifted to Ladakh, and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh. Khirwar was posted as the principal secretary (revenue) and the secretary of the environment department in Delhi.

Weather 'Had instructions to vacate stadium by 6:45 pm'

A coach at the stadium told news agency ANI they were actually asked to vacate the stadium by 6:45 pm for the IAS officer to walk his dog on the athletics track. "We had clear instructions that the stadium should be emptied by that time. It is not possible for us to continue with our training at early in this weather," the coach added.

Notice Delhi sports facilities to stay open till 10 pm: Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has instructed all state-run sports facilities to remain open till 10 pm. "It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm for the sportsperson to use them," Kejriwal said.