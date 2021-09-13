Building collapses in North Delhi; several feared trapped, including kids

Sep 13, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he is closely monitoring the building collapse.

A building collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area of North Delhi on Monday. Several people, including children, are feared to be trapped under the rubble. Expressing his sadness over the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he is closely monitoring the situation. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway. Here's more on this developing story.

The building that collapsed was located opposite Robin Cinema near Malka Ganj in Delhi, according to India Today. A car was also crushed under the debris. The Delhi Fire Service had received a call about the collapse of the building at 11:50 am. Further, reports said that one person was rescued from the scene and taken to a nearby hospital for first aid.

According to PTI, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "The incident of building collapse in Sabzi Mandi area is very sad. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. Through the district administration, I am myself monitoring the situation." A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also reached the spot.

