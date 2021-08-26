Men's national boxing being planned for September 15

The national championships could not be held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is planning to conduct the men's national championships from September 15 to 22 at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Karnataka's Bellary and is considering the possibility of allowing pugilists to compete with head guards at the event. The national championships could not be held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information

The upcoming event will be competed in new weight categories

The upcoming event will be competed in new weight categories introduced by International Boxing Association last month. The revised weight divisions for men, after being increased from 10 to 13, are 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63.5kg, 67kg, 71kg, 75kg, 80kg, 86kg, 92kg, and +92kg.

Tournaments

National associations can conduct tournaments with or without protective gear

Men's amateur boxing did away with head guards in 2013 after the AIBA medical commission, after a research study, concluded that removing the gear "may reduce the already small risk of acute brain injury in amateur boxing." The AIBA events and Olympic competitions do not feature head guards but national associations are free to conduct their tournaments with or without the protective gear.

Decision

Discussion regarding head gears will take place on September 3

"There is an executive committee meeting on September 3 where this will be discussed and if there is consensus, we will allow boxers to wear head guards during the championships," BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kalita told PTI. "The AIBA gives national federations the choice to conduct their domestic events with or without head guards," he added.

Information

Head guards can increase risk of blows to head: Research

The AIBA research had concluded that head guards can increase the risk of blows to the head because the padding around the eyes limits the boxer's vision. On the flip-side, the absence of head guards has contributed to an increased rate of cuts.

Head guards

Head guards were dumped by AIBA in 2013

To this, the AIBA study had stated that "as boxers become more experienced and acclimated" to boxing without head guards and coaches change their style in view of the new rule, the rate of cuts will be reduced to previous historic levels. The head guards were made mandatory in 1984 by AIBA before being dumped in 2013.

Competitions

Better to have head guards for long tournaments: Akhil Kumar

"It's a great idea because fighting without head guards in one-off bouts in the professional circuit is fine but in a tournament that involves competing continuously for four-five days, it's better to have head guards," said former Commonwealth Games gold-medalist Akhil Kumar. "I got irritated with head guards during my playing days but it's better to have them for competitions like these," he added.