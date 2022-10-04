Entertainment

'Adipurush': BJP slams director Om Raut for misrepresentation of Ramayana

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 04, 2022, 03:30 pm 3 min read

'Adipurush' is slated to be released in cinemas on January 12, 2023.

The teaser of filmmaker Om Raut's upcoming film Adipurush, an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, was dropped on Sunday. While the teaser has been receiving backlash from fans over shoddy VFX and animation, the film has now triggered a new controversy. Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Malavika Avinash has slammed the Adipurush director, accusing him of misrepresenting Ramayana. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The teaser has been on the receiving end of criticism from various quarters.

Many found irrelevant animated creatures/elements replacing important characters/aspects of Ramayana.

For instance, the Pushpaka Viman that Ravan used in Ramayana is often described as beautiful with several aesthetic qualities. But what the teaser shows is a creature that looks like a giant bat/dragon.

The ten heads of Ravan aren't tasteful either.

Details Avinash expressed disappointment over portrayal of Ravan

Speaking to news agency ANI, Avinash expressed concerns over the portrayal of Ravan in Adipurush's teaser, among other things. She said, "I am saddened by the fact that the director let alone researching Valmiki's Ramayana, Kamba Ramayana or Tulsidasa's Ramayana, or the umpteen...interpretations of Ramayana that are available across board as far as Thailand where they do beautiful performances of the Ramayana."

Quote 'This is our history they are representing'

Avinash further stated Raut could have instead referred to the other cinematic adaptations of the epic, too. "He could have just looked up NT Rama Rao or Dr. Rajkumar...SV Ranga Rao...to understand how Raavana looked," she added. "The Raavana in the photograph that I see floating around is a guy who looks nothing Indian... This is our history they are representing," Avinash said.

Information Turkish tyrant but not Ravana: Avinash on Saif's look

Sharing an image from the teaser featuring Saif Ali Khan, Avinash also tweeted, "Ravana, a Shiva-Bhakta Brahmin from Lanka had mastered the 64 arts... This may be a Turkish tyrant but...not Ravana! Bollywood, Stop misrepresenting our Ramayana/History! Ever heard of the legend NT Rama Rao?

Twitter Post Take a look at what the BJP leader tweeted

Ravana,a Shiva-Bhakta Brahmin from Lanka had mastered the 64 arts!Jaya(Vijay) who was guarding Vaikunta descended as Ravana owing to a curse!

This may be a Turkish tyrant but is not Ravana!

Bollywood,Stop misrepresenting our Ramayana/History!Ever heard of the legend NTRamaRao? pic.twitter.com/tGaRrsSQJW — Malavika Avinash (@MalavikaBJP) October 3, 2022

Information About the cast and crew of 'Adipurush'

Meanwhile, gearing up for release on January 12, 2023, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh or Ravan, the demon king. Kriti Sanon plays the goddess, Sita, in the film. Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Vatsal Sheth play other important roles in it. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series) bankrolled Adipurush alongside Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair (Retrophiles).