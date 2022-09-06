India

Haryana: Expensive cars, furniture missing from Sonali Phogat's farmhouse

Haryana: Expensive cars, furniture missing from Sonali Phogat's farmhouse

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 06, 2022, 02:03 pm 3 min read

Three expensive cars reportedly parked at Sonali Phogat's Hisar farmhouse have gone missing.

The saga of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, actor, and social media celebrity Sonali Phogat's death keeps getting murkier. As the Goa Police's probe into her death continues, the latest reports state that some expensive cars and pricey furniture have gone missing from her Haryana farmhouse. Phogat—reportedly drugged by her aide Sudhir Sangwan hours before her death—breathed her last in Goa on August 23.

Context Why does this story matter?

The death of the former Bigg Boss contestant has shocked many in the entertainment and political circles.

It was first reported to be a heart attack. However, further investigation revealed Phogat was drugged with methamphetamine in a Goa restaurant, as the police registered a murder case following the postmortem and allegations by her family.

She was brought dead to a hospital on August 23.

Stolen? Items missing from Haryana home

A Goa Police team probing Phogat's death earlier reached her hometown Hisar, Haryana. On Tuesday, Phogat's family members told India Today that expensive cars and furniture owned by Phogat are missing from the farmhouse. Earlier, the police said Sangwan had an eye on Phogat's wealth and property worth over Rs. 100 crore. Reportedly, Sangwan was keen on grabbing Phogat's farmhouse on a 20-year lease.

Information Which cars have gone missing?

Phogat's brother Wattan Singh told India Today that while she owned a Toyota Fortuner, a Mahindra Scorpio, a Ford Endeavor, and a Tata Safari, only the last one is currently traceable. The remaining cars, which were reportedly parked at her farmhouse in Hisar, are missing from the location. Notably, the farmhouse itself is valued at a whopping Rs. 110 crore.

Police probe Goa Police probe in Hisar

As per the Goa Police, Sangwan wanted to lease Phogat's Hisar farmhouse for 20 years at Rs. 60,000/year. He apparently disclosed the information after being arrested as he confessed to mixing drugs in her drinks. After Phogat's postmortem revealed blunt injuries, the Goa Police launched a probe in Haryana as well. Recently, the police found out that Sangwan was also running an extortion racket.

Items Diaries, jewelry seized from her properties

The police have also reportedly seized diaries from her Hisar property which contained phone numbers of various politicians, leaders, and BJP workers. The diary, along with a safe, has been seized by the police. On Sunday, the officials also recovered Phogat's mobile phone, passport, jewelry, watches, and cash worth Rs. 16,000 from her Gurugram flat.

Twitter Post Watch: Cash, jewelry found in Gurugam flat

Goa Police yesterday seized Sonali Phogat's passport, jewellery, watches, cash worth Rs 16,000, and Sonali's mobile from her flat in Gurugram during the investigation https://t.co/yZpznqL2Gc pic.twitter.com/pkqsjasqFs — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Case Developments in the case so far

Six people have been arrested for Phogat's death in two cases (murder and narcotics), including two of her aides, two alleged drug suppliers, the owner of Goa's Curlie's restaurant, and a computer operator from Haryana. Earlier, the police confirmed that Phogat was drugged with methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth. In CCTV footage from Curlie's, Sangwan was also seen forcing her to drink something.