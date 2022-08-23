India

Hyderabad BJP MLA booked for 'abusing' Prophet Muhammad; tensions rise

Hyderabad BJP MLA booked for 'abusing' Prophet Muhammad; tensions rise

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 23, 2022, 11:06 am 3 min read

The BJP MLA was booked under various sections related to insulting religious beliefs.

The Telangana Police on Tuesday arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh for his alleged abusive comments against Prophet Muhammad. The arrest took place after overnight protests against his statements outside the Hyderabad Police Commissioner's office. Goshamahal BJP MLA Singh, known for often making lewd remarks, reportedly released a video on Monday night where he allegedly made derogatory remarks against the Prophet.

Context Why does this story matter?

Last week, the BJP MLA was temporarily detained by the Telangana Police for attempting to disrupt a show by standup comedian Munawar Faruqui.

Singh has been a critic of the comedian for his alleged jokes against Hindu gods and goddesses.

Notably, former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma also made allegedly blasphemous comments against the Prophet earlier this year, which triggered protests and drew immense backlash.

Details Overnight protests against BJP MLA

MLA Singh was booked under various sections of the IPC related to insulting religious beliefs. In the said video, Singh abused comedian Faruqui, calling it "comedy," and made derogatory remarks about the Prophet. He also said that a 53-year-old man married a six-year-old girl (referring to the Prophet). Scores of Hyderabad residents then came onto the streets to demand his arrest.

Twitter Post Watch: Telangana Police at Singh's home

Telangana Police detains BJP MLA Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad https://t.co/wZrwhIX1D1 pic.twitter.com/e4kkvM10ZQ — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

Arrest 'I did not name a community'

According to officials, Singh was apprehended after the Telangana Police received several complaints against him. The MLA, however, claimed that his video was only aimed at Faruqui, and he did not name any community. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner's Task Force nabbed Singh from his residence. Officials will also be taking down Singh's video, which allegedly hurt the sentiments of Muslims, reported The Indian Express.

BREAKING:

BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed in a YouTube video released last night



Singh released a "comedy" video in retaliation to Munawar Faruqui being allowed to hold a show in Hyd last week.#rajasinghhttps://t.co/IbA7yRseIX pic.twitter.com/OHfX8HXvyt — Yunus Lasania (@YunusLasania) August 23, 2022

Protests broke out across Hyderabad after Singh's video was widely shared online. Several Muslim organizations gathered at the Hyderabad Police Commissioner's office, the Director General of Police's office, and the old commissioner's office in the city, and many protesters were taken into custody. The BJP has, however, distanced itself from the comments saying they don't support Singh's statements or hate speech.

Twitter Post Watch: What did Raja Singh say?

Munawar Faruqui Vocal critic of the comedian

The Goshamahal MLA has been a vocal critic of Faruqui, who performed a show in Hyderabad last week. After repeatedly threatening to "set fire to the venue," Singh arrived there on Friday with 50 supporters but was taken into preventive custody by the police. However, his "blasphemous" comments against Prophet Muhammad have triggered a high alert among security personnel in Telangana.