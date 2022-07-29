India

Karnataka: Man stabbed to death by masked attackers in Mangaluru

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 29, 2022, 11:29 am 2 min read

The motivation for the attack is unknown but the police are looking for the perpetrators.

Masked attackers stabbed a man to death outside a shop in Mangaluru, Karnataka on Thursday evening. The heinous incident took place amid tensions in the district following the death of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders banning mass gatherings in Suratkal and surrounding regions were issued following the murder.

Context Why does this story matter?

Karnataka state is already tense following the brutal murder of BJP youth leader Nettaru on July 26.

Some right-wing groups implicated the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), both Islamic right-wing organizations, in the murder.

Members of the BJP's youth wing have initiated mass resignations, accusing the BJP-led state government of failing to safeguard party members.

Footage Crime caught on CCTV camera

Meanwhile, CCTV footage from the alley shows the masked men assaulting the victim outside a clothes store. He was repeatedly stabbed and assaulted with a stick. One of the men continued to strike him even after he slumped and a mannequin landed on top of him. The motivation for the attack is unknown, and the police are looking for the perpetrators.

Statement What did police say about the incident?

"It is a highly sensitive area. Therefore, prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped in Suratkal and three adjoining police station limits, Mulky, Panambur, Bajpe PS Limits," the police chief of Mangaluru Shashi Kumar said. Kumar identified the victim as the 23-year-old Fazil who was talking to an acquaintance when the assailants attacked him.

Protests Massive protests in Karnataka after BJP youth leaders murder

On Tuesday. when the murderers left Nettaru bleeding on the ground, local residents called the police. Police immediately took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Following the murder, massive protests were held in Bellare and Sullia, and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a bandh. On Wednesday morning, hundreds accompanied his body as it was carried to his house.

Information Suspect linked to PFI

Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Alok Kumar had told The Indian Express that the accused Zakir is linked to PFI. "He is not a registered member but we have received information about his links with PFI," he said.