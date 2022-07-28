Politics

Ruckus in Lok Sabha over addressing President Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 28, 2022, 02:46 pm 3 min read

Nirmala Sitharaman branded Congress leader Chowdhury's comments

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday slammed Congress for the alleged "undignified" remarks of its leader for President Droupadi Murmu. In an interview, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called Murmu a "Rashtrapatni," prompting the BJP to seek an apology from Sonia Gandhi. Chowdhury quickly apologized, saying it was a slip of the tongue and that the BJP is unnecessarily dragging the issue.

Statement What exactly did the BJP say?

"Sonia Gandhi sanctioned the humiliation of a woman at the highest constitutional office in the country," BJP leader Smriti Irani said while launching a scathing attack on Gandhi. An irate Irani referred to Gandhi as "anti-Adivasi, anti-Dalit, and anti-woman". Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also led a protest of fellow MPs carrying placards on the Parliament premises against the remarks.

Apology Finance Minister Sitharaman seeks apology from Sonia Gandhi

Sitharaman branded Chowdhury's comments a "deliberate sexist abuse" in the lower house and sought an apology from the Congress President on behalf of the party. "I demand an apology from the President of Congress party who herself is a woman has allowed her leader to speak like that. Sonia Gandhi should come before the nation and apologize for insulting the President," she said.

Response How did Chowdhury react?

Chowdhury used the remark while talking to the media during his party's protests over various issues. Meanwhile, he accused the BJP of preventing crucial discussions on price rise, GST, the Agnipath scheme, unemployment, and other issues. "They (BJP) are creating a furor because of a mistake, just once and in one word," Chowdhury said while apologizing for his remarks in a video statement.

Clarification Gandhi walked across to BJP MP to clarify

In the midst of a heated debate in Lok Sabha over a Congress leader's controversial statements against President Murmu, Congress President Sonia Gandhi came across the floor to talk with BJP MP Rama Devi. The tumultuous scenes occurred when BJP MPs chanted anti-Sonia Gandhi chants. "Sonia Gandhi, apologize," Irani urged in the House, as BJP members held up posters.

Details 24 MPs face suspension from Parliament

Meanwhile, 24 members of parliament (MPs) have been suspended for "unruly behavior" in three days. Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) became the latest MP to be suspended from Parliament for the rest of the week after he threw papers at the Chair on Tuesday. The MPs suspended from Parliament include 20 from the Rajya Sabha and four from Lok Sabha.