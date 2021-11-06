Haryana: Farmers attack BJP MP's car; hold party leaders hostage

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 06, 2021, 02:39 pm

In two separate incidents, protesting farmers allegedly attacked a BJP MP's car in Hisar while holding senior party leaders hostage in a temple for seven hours in Rohtak.

Farmers' protests against three contentious farm laws had turned violent in Haryana on Friday after two senior BJP leaders were targeted by farmers in Hisar and Rohtak districts of the state. In the two separate incidents, protesting farmers allegedly attacked a BJP MP's car in Hisar while holding several senior party leaders hostage in a temple for seven hours in Rohtak. Here's more.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The violent incidents in Haryana were reported at a time when the farmers' protests against the farm laws were about to complete nearly a year in November. Notably, BJP leaders and protesting farmers blamed each other for the violence. Haryana Police has detained two farmers for attacking the MP's car. Separately, farmers have called a panchayat demanding FIR against the MP and his associates.

Details

BJP MP's car attacked by protesting farmers

The first incident happened when BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra was visiting Hisar's Narnaund town to lay the foundation stone of a dharmshala. After coming to know about the BJP leader's presence, the protesters had reportedly gathered there and raised slogans against him. Despite police barricades, the farmers reportedly succeeded in moving ahead and attacked the MP's car, smashing its windscreen.

Allegations

BJP MP, protesters traded charges on each other

Blaming the protesting farmers for the damage, BJP MP Jangra, who was in the car at the time of the attack, termed it as "an attack on him." However, protesting farmers alleged that they were attacked by "BJP goons." Local farmer leader Ravi Azad further claimed that one protester Kuldeep Rana has been admitted to a hospital in Hisar after receiving serious injuries.

Information

Farmers called a panchayat on Saturday

Meanwhile, the farmers have called a panchayat on Saturday demanding an FIR against BJP MP Jangra and his associates. Farmers have also demanded the withdrawal of the FIR lodged against the protesting farmers.

Police

Rana sustained injuries 'after falling into a nullah': Police

Narnaund DSP Jugal Kishor Ram told The Indian Express that Rana was injured "after falling into a nullah." He also said two farmers have been detained for "breaking the windscreen of an MP's car." Hansi SP Nitika Gahlaut said the farmer undergoing treatment has no external wounds on his body. According to the police, Rana had lost consciousness after an internal head injury.

Incident

BJP leaders held hostage for seven hours in a temple

In the second incident, BJP leader and former minister Manish Grover, among others, were held hostage by farmers at a temple in Rohtak's Kiloi village while watching the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand. Farmers reportedly demanded an apology from Grover for visiting the temple despite their "social boycott" over the issue of farm laws.

Information

Farmers laid siege around the temple with tractors: Report

Quoting sources, TIE reported that the protesting farmers started camping outside the temple knowing the BJP leaders' presence and laid siege around the temple. "The farmers also parked their tractor-trolleys on the streets leading to the temple," a source said.

Apology

Grover was allowed to leave after tendering apology: Protesters

Grover was reportedly confined to the temple for seven hours and allowed to leave only after he tendered an "apology," protesters claimed. A video doing the rounds on social media shows Grover was folding in his hands while a villager informs the crowd, "Hamne maafi manga li hai." However, Grover denies that he tendered an apology to the protesters.

Grover

I didn't apologize, only said 'Ram-Ram': Grover

In a statement, however, Grover claimed he didn't apologize and merely said "Ram-Ram" to greet the people. He also maintained that he would go to the temple again for religious purposes if needed. Meanwhile, the Rohtak administration termed the "dispute" a "misunderstanding," which was resolved "peacefully." "It was not an issue in which an apology was required, rather it was a misunderstanding," it added.