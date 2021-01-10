The ongoing farmers' protest is a conspiracy to spread bird flu across India, an MLA of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said on Saturday. Exploiting fears regarding the ongoing bird flu outbreak in India, MLA Madan Dilawar claimed that protesting farmers are eating chicken biryani to spread bird flu and called for a strict crackdown on the agitation. Here are more details.

Statement 'This isn't a protest. It's a picnic'

Dilawar, who represents the Ramganj Mandi constituency in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, said in a statement, "This is not a protest. It is a picnic." "They are eating chicken biryani, dry fruits, enjoying all kinds of leisurely activities," he said, "They keep changing their appearances. There could be terrorists, thieves, looters, or the enemies of farmers among them. They want to destroy the country."

Bird flu 'Farmers conspiring to spread bird flu by feeding chicken biryani'

"By feeding people chicken biryani, I think this is a conspiracy to spread bird flu," Dilawar said. "I am certain that if the government does not remove the protesters, either by pleading or by use of force, the bird flu situation may get worse." Notably, properly prepared and cooked poultry food cannot lead to bird flu infections in humans.

Comments showcase the BJP's thinking: Rajasthan Congress chief

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that the comments were "shameful" and only "showcase the BJP's thinking." Dotasra wrote in a tweet, "Are you calling this movement of food providers, of those who feed you, a picnic, and responsible for bird flu?"

Protest Protesting farmers started camping at Delhi's borders in November

For months, farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws passed in September. The protests intensified in November-end as thousands of farmers from several states reached Delhi, camping at the city's borders. The government has held eight rounds of talks with farmer leaders, but to no avail, as the farmers continue to demand a complete rollback of the laws.

Recent news Haryana Police cracks down on farmers ahead of CM's visit

In recent days, there have been several reports and video footage of police officers using batons, barricades, tear gas, and water cannons against the protesting farmers. On Sunday, the Haryana Police fired tear gas shells to disperse a crowd of protesters at a toll near Karnal, ahead of state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to the nearby Kaimla village.

Recent news CM's event cancelled event after farmers ransack venue