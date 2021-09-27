Noida: In a separate stir, hundreds of farmers confront cops

The protesters, mostly supporters of the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, have been staging a sit-in outside the Noida Authority's office for the past several days

Hundreds of people from various villages in Noida and a large number of police personnel were involved in a confrontation on Monday during a demonstration over land compensation outside the Noida Authority Office on Delhi's outskirts, coinciding with the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer unions against the Centre's three agricultural laws. The protesters were mostly supporters of the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad.

The protesters have been staging a sit-in outside the Noida Authority's office for the past several days over a host of demands including hiked compensation for their land acquired by the government. Security had been heightened in the area in view of the ongoing protest and barricades were also set up to prevent the protesters from moving toward the Authority's office in Sector 6.

While trying to pacify the demonstrators, led by farmer leader Sukhvir Pahalwan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh asked them not to take the law into their hands. "You have all the right to hold a protest, but you should also be thoughtful of your actions causing problems to other people, affecting their movement," Singh told the protesters, including several women.

"We don't expect you to take the situation to a point wherein the police would be required to use force or initiate legal action against you because that is not going to help anyone," he added. The protest is not linked with the ongoing farmers' stir but is related to residents of 81 villages of Noida whose land has been acquired in the past.