Didn't work on 'Adipurush,' claims Ajay Devgn's VFX company post-backlash

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 04, 2022, 12:36 pm 2 min read

'Adipurush' will be released in theaters on January 12, 2023.

The teaser for Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released on Sunday, and it went viral for the wrong reasons. After it received immense backlash over poor VFX and animation, popular VFX company NY VFXWaala—co-founded by Ajay Devgn—has distanced itself from the film, claiming they didn't work on the teaser. The company's clarification came after some reports claimed it was handling Adipurush's VFX.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Om Raut directorial is reportedly made on a mammoth budget of Rs. 500cr—a huge chunk of which goes to the VFX/CGI.

However, the teaser left the netizens fuming as the characters seemed out of place and the visuals lacked good production value.

Subsequently, NY VFXWaala got called out on social media for Adipurush's disappointing VFX/animation. So, the company's clarification post-backlash assumes significance.

Statement Here's what the company statement read

NY VFXWaala has stated it has not worked on the teaser and is not involved with Adipurush. Its note read, "We are putting this on record because we have been asked by a few media people." Meanwhile, netizens have dug up some tweets by director Raut about Adipurush where he has tagged the VFX company's name, questioning the legitimacy of the company's recent statement.

Twitter Post A fan shared Devgn's old post about 'Adipurush'

NY VFXWAALA "A Division of Ajay Devgn FFilms"



🤦https://t.co/8fb6gPwMPy pic.twitter.com/ywEgdceRrc — Bollywood Numbers (@BollyNumbers) October 3, 2022

Details What does the teaser show?

Adipurush is touted to be an adaptation of Ramayana. But its teaser is a swamp of irrelevant animated creatures that replace important characters/aspects of the epic. Other than Prabhas's introductory shot in the teaser showing him as Ram, everything looks juvenile. The Vanara Sena was swapped for chest-thumping gorillas. Moreover, Ravan's Pushpak Vimaan was also replaced with a creature resembling a giant bat/dragon.

Information All you need to know about 'Adipurush'

The film has Prabhas playing Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the demon king, Ravan, and Sanon plays Sita. T-Series has bankrolled this magnum opus. Raut has also penned the screenplay, while Karthik Palani has cranked the camera. Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Vatsal Sheth round up the cast. Adipurush will be released in theaters on January 12, 2023.