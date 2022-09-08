Delhi

PM to launch renewed Central Vista Avenue along Kartavya Path

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 08, 2022, 11:01 am 2 min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue and the newly christened 'Kartavya Path' in New Delhi on Thursday. The PM will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The event, scheduled for 7:00 pm on September 8, is expected to be attended by many senior dignitaries and VVIPs. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Central Vista Project, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to revamp the heart of India's power capital.

The Centre plans to build a new Parliament building and a common central secretariat, revamp the three-kilometer road from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate (formerly Rajpath), a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice president enclave.

Ceremony Here are more details about the inauguration

After being shut for over two years, Central Vista Avenue will reopen for the public again after the PM's inauguration. It is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government's larger Central Vista redevelopment project. PM Modi will be inaugurating the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue (the area around India Gate) on Thursday evening. Traffic restrictions have been put in place for the event.

Schedule Subhash Chandra Bose statue will also be inaugurated

At 7:00 pm, the PM will unveil the new Subhash Chandra Bose statue. He will then walk toward India Gate, the Central Vista Avenue lawns, and the canal bridge. At 7:30 pm, reportedly, he will inaugurate a picture exhibition titled 'before and after of Kartavya Path', formerly Rajpath. He will address the public at around 8:00 pm.

Christening From Rajpath to 'Kartavya Path'

Meanwhile, the stretch of road between the India Gate and the Rashtrapati Bhawan (Vijay Chowk) has been renamed 'Kartavya Path.' Formerly Rajpath, the new name is reportedly supposed to reflect the duties of a citizen. The revamped path now has red granite walkways, 133 light poles, canal bridges on either side, 4,087 trees, and 114 modern signs.

Traffic Traffic diversions around India Gate

The Delhi Police and the traffic department have made elaborate arrangements for traffic movement in the capital. However, traffic will be diverted around the India Gate circle between 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Traffic will be diverted from Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road, Pandora Road, Shahjahan Road, and Akbar Road. Additionally, all government offices will close post-lunch on Thursday.