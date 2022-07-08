India

India declares one-day national mourning for ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe

PM Modi recalled his association with the slain Japanese leader in a series of tweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday declared a day of national mourning on Saturday (July 9) as a mark of respect for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died after being shot on Friday. Modi made the announcement on Twitter, saying national mourning will be observed "as a mark of our deepest respect" for Abe, describing him as one of his "dearest friends."

PM Modi also expressed his shock at Abe's death. He referred to the former Japanese premier as a "towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator." In a series of tweets, Modi also recalled and shared his association with the slain Japanese leader. Modi also remembered Abe's sharp insights on the economy and global affairs concerning Japan, India, and other countries.

I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

While recalling his friendship with the departed, Modi highlighted how they first met while Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat. Later, Modi posted a recent photo with Abe as well as a summary of their previous meetings at various global events. Abe was Japan's Prime Minister from 2006 to 2007, then again from 2012 until 2020, the longest tenure of any Japanese Prime Minister.

During my recent visit to Japan, I had the opportunity to meet Mr. Abe again and discuss many issues. He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Japanese people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Abe was declared dead hours after being shot at while delivering a speech in Japan's western city of Nara on Friday morning, Reuters reported citing Japanese public broadcaster NHK. He was immediately rushed to the hospital after several gunshots were fired at the time of Abe's speech. A male suspect was also detained at the scene, as per reports.

A man in his 40s was arrested after allegedly firing at Abe. According to NHK, a gun was recovered from him. NHK broadcasted a video of Abe collapsing on the street and numerous security officers immediately sprinting toward him. He was apparently shot just minutes after he began his speech outside a train station in Nara. The motive for the attack wasn't immediately clear.

Notably, Abe was the longest-serving Japanese PM from 2012 to 2020 when he stepped down owing to chronic ulcerative colitis. He had earlier held office for a year in 2006, too, as Japan's youngest prime minister since World War II. Even after stepping down, he continued to have a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), controlling one of its major factions.