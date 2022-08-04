India

Agra sweet shop selling 24-carat gold ghewar at Rs. 25,000/kg

Written by Sneha Das Aug 04, 2022, 02:41 pm 2 min read

This gold ghewar is being sold by Braj Rasayan Misthan Bhandar near Agra's Shah Market.

We Indians get super excited about our festivals and find ways to make them as grand and vibrant as possible. With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, a sweet shop in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has taken the celebrations a notch higher by presenting gold ghewar on their menu! Covered with a 24-carat edible gold topping, the disc-shaped sweet is priced at Rs. 25,000 per kilogram.

Rajasthani dessert Know about the Rajasthani sweet dish

Ghewar is a Rajasthani dessert that is traditionally served during the months of Shravan on occasions of Teej and Raksha Bandhan. It is usually made using ghee, flour, and sugar syrup. This sweet is also popular in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. Generally, plain ghewar costs Rs. 600-800 per kilogram. However, the cost increases with the usage of dry fruits.

Gold ghewar Gold ghewar also has a layer of ice cream-flavored malai

Coming to this gold ghewar, it has been prepared by Braj Rasayan Misthan Bhandar near Agra's Shah Market. Numerous customers have been visiting the shop after the display. "The sweet has a mixture of dry fruits along with pistachios, almonds, peanuts, and walnuts. Besides the edible gold topping, it also has a layer of ice cream-flavored malai," the shop's owner Tushar Gupta said.

A video was shared by ANI on Twitter revealing the size and shape of the royal sweet dish. The video shows the dish being prepared in different sizes and encased in a special red box for customers to appreciate. The video also showed the medium-sized ghewar being sold at Rs. 1,000 per piece. The shop also sells cupcake-sized ghewar for customer affordability.

Similar incident Hyderabad cafe sells ice cream with 24K gold topping

Ghewar is available in multiple varieties including mawa and malai, besides plain ghewar. This sweet and rich dish can be topped with rabdi or soaked in sugar-water syrup. In an apparent gold-rush frenzy, a cafe in Hyderabad, Huber & Holly, started selling ice cream with 24k gold topping. Also called the Mini Midas, this royal and fancy ice cream costs Rs. 500 excluding taxes.