Trouble for AAP MLA after second wife alleges cheating, assault

Aug 19, 2022

Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra says he had married Gurpreet Kaur after getting consent from his first wife.

Punjab AAP MLA from Sanaur, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has landed in the soup after his second wife lodged a police complaint accusing him of cheating by hiding his first marriage, and later assaulting and threatening her. The controversy snowballed after an intimate video of him and his second wife went viral. He refuted the claim, pointed fingers at SAD for creating the controversy.

Context Why does this story matter?

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has been cornering the AAP government in state since the complaint against Pathanmajra on Tuesday.

The viral video added fuel to the fire. The Punjab Women's Commission has sought a report in the matter from the administration within three to seven days.

Pathanmajra had crossed over to AAP from Akali Dal and became a first-time MLA.

Allegations He lied about divorce, says second wife

Pathanmajra's second wife Gurpreet Kaur filed a complaint at Zirakpur police station alleging that he had duped her into marrying him last year claiming that he had divorced his first wife. She claimed that when she tried to confront him, he assaulted and threatened to kill her. He had kept her in a flat at Zikarpur while he stayed with his first wife, she said.

Statement 'Allegations are politically motivated'

Pathanmajra shot back saying that the charges were politically motivated and he would file a defamation suit. He said that Kaur had been "in touch with his political opponents" and had been posting against him and his party. He further claimed that Kaur had an affair for the past six to seven years and had blackmailed him into marrying her.

Viral video Wasn't aware about video, she broke my trust: Pathanmajra

The intimate video between him and Kaur went viral after she filed the complaint. In the video, Pathanmajra could be seen showing his genitals. He said he wasn't aware that a video was being recorded and that he was showing her an infection he had contracted. He went ahead to say that he had broken his trust by recording and then releasing the video.

Political career Pathanmajra's track record as turncoat

The Pathanmajra family was a part of Akali Dal during its founding in 1920. After independence, the family joined Congress and returned to Akali Dal in 1994. He switched to Manpreet Singh Badal's party in 2011 and returned to SAD a year later, but was expelled for violating disciplinary norms. He kept jumping ship since then before finally joining back AAP in December 2020.