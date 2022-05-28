India

Government mulls new recruitment policy for defense services: Report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 28, 2022, 02:18 pm 3 min read

The new policy is expected to reduce the burden of pension given to the soldiers.

India's defense forces will see a significant change in the coming days as a new recruitment policy is being given final shape by the government, The Indian Express reported. Under the new policy, the soldiers recruited under the Tour of Duty (ToD) scheme will be relieved after four years, with 25% of them will be recalled after a month for full term.

Context Why does this story matter?

Although the new policy is not yet clear, it is expected that the announcement will pave the way for massive recruitment in the defense forces, which have been blocked for nearly two years.

Some states, particularly Haryana and Punjab, saw demonstrations over the recruitment delay

Policy What does the new policy say?

The new plan specifies that after four years of initial duty, all soldiers hired under the ToD scheme will be released, as per The Indian Express report. It stated that after the four-year contractual period is completed, 25% of the soldiers may be recruited full-time with a new joining date. However, they won't receive the benefit of their four years of experience.

Information What was the earlier proposal?

It was initially proposed that some soldiers recruited under the scheme would be released after three and some after five years, while around 25 percent of the soldiers would be retained for full-time service, said the report quoting sources.

Details New policy may have some exceptions too

Officials told The Indian Express that soldiers can be kept for more than four years in several technical vocations of the Army, Air Force, and Navy. These trades are also open to Army Medical Corps personnel. It has also been advocated that individuals for technical employment be recruited from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to reduce the time required for their training.

Benefits Training and monetary benefits under Tour of Duty

The candidates chosen for ToD will go through a six-month training program before serving in the services for three-and-half years, as per sources quoted in The Hindu report. They said ToD recruits will be paid and provided with the same benefits as permanent soldiers. After four years of service, these troops may be granted a comprehensive amount of around Rs. 10-12 lakh.

Financial angle How will the new policy help government?

As per an official estimate, nearly 60,000 soldiers retire as Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and rank posts every year, aged between 35 and 37 years. After that, they get a pension for a long time which puts an extra burden on the exchequer. However, if the new policy is implemented, it will save money.

Information ToD implementation will reduce the age in defense services

The average age of troops in the Indian Army is currently approximately 35-36 years, and after the adoption of ToD, the average age of soldiers will be 25-26 years in four to five years, giving the army a more youthful appearance.