India

COVID-19, flu currently grips 80% of Delhi homes: Survey

COVID-19, flu currently grips 80% of Delhi homes: Survey

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 19, 2022, 12:51 pm 2 min read

Members of the afflicted families have reportedly exhibited COVID-19-like symptoms, including fever, nasal discharge, and exhaustion.

Eight out of ten households in the Delhi-NCR region have been hit by viral fever and COVID-19 in the last 30 days, according to a LocalCircles online poll. Members of the afflicted families have reportedly exhibited COVID-19-like symptoms, including fever, nasal discharge, and exhaustion. The majority of patients appear to choose home test kits to determine if they suffer from COVID-19 or viral fever.

Context Why does this story matter?

India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with Delhi adding most of the cases to the tally.

Amid a sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government last week made wearing masks mandatory in public places.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January's end to April's beginning.

Findings What are findings of the survey?

This year's monsoon season reportedly affected twice as many Delhi families as the previous year. In July-August 2021, 41% of homes stated that a member of their family was ill, compared to 82% of households this year. COVID-19 instances are reportedly most certainly contributing to this year's rise. Aside from COVID-19, doctors and hospitals are also recording an increase in viral or flu cases.

Statement Official statement over the rising number of COVID-19 cases

"It is essential that we realize that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to COVID-19's appropriate behavior. We cannot afford to let our guards down," Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena reportedly stated on August 16. The warning came as Delhi recorded 917 new cases of COVID-19, a 20% test positivity rate, and three fatalities in 24 hours.

Details Details regarding the survey

Over 11,000 citizens of Delhi and the NCR cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad participated in the survey. Men reportedly made up 63% of the responders, while women made up 37%. 54% of households reported 2-3 flu cases or recoveries in July, while 23% reported four or more cases. Another 8% of households had flu-like symptoms. Only 15% of respondents reported no sickness.

COVID-19 effect What relationship does it have with COVID-19?

The 2021 Delta wave slowed the spread of COVID-19 during the summer months of July and August, but the Omicron wave has reportedly kept Delhi-NCR in a continual state of infection since January, with BA.1 and BA.2 in January and April, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.38 in June, and now BA.2.75. Citizens must therefore observe COVID-19 appropriate behavior, such as wearing masks while observing social distancing.