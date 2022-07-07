Technology

Google Maps: Latest tips and hidden features you should know

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 07, 2022, 02:29 pm 2 min read

Google Maps can be used in incognito mode (Photo credit: Google)

Google Maps is the world's most popular mapping app, available in both desktop and mobile versions. It has transformed the way we approach navigation and also acts as a search tool for the world surrounding us. There are several lesser-known features of Maps that are bound to improve your user experience. Let us tell you some of them.

Tip #1 You can get info about COVID-19 cases and testing centers

Keeping oneself safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a priority. Google Maps has also made adjustments regarding the same. Simply open the app and type in 'COVID testing near me' to find places where tests are done along with their contact information. To see the number of cases around you, tap the layers icon on the top right corner and select 'COVID-19 Info.'

Tip #2 Maps can be accessed offline

Before heading to a location with poor network coverage, it is better to save the maps on your device. Simply open the app, type the address or area, swipe up on the menu at the screen's bottom, press the three-dot icon, and click 'Download offline map.' To access it later, click on your avatar, tap on 'Offline maps,' and your saved map will open.

Tip #3 Go incognito to use maps stealthily

If you want to use maps without leaving a digital footprint, you can go incognito. Once enabled, Google Maps does not save search history and send notifications. To go incognito, tap on your avatar and press 'Turn on Incognito mode.' An incognito icon appears in the search bar. Press it and tap on 'Turn off Incognito mode' to switch it off.

Tip #4 The car icon can be customized while driving

While driving with Google Maps on, you can choose the way your car appears in the navigation window on both Android and iOS versions. To do so, enter your destination in the app and tap the driving directions. Now, click on the icon which shows your current location. A pop-up menu with many car options comes up, including sedans, SUVs, and pick-up trucks.

Information You can share your current location

You can share your current location with others for some time. Once shared, they will see your icon on their map. On devices running a newer version of Android and iOS, click on your profile icon on the top right and tap on 'Location sharing.'