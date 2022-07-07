Technology

MacBook Air M2 pre-orders start July 8: Check price, specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 07, 2022, 02:19 pm 2 min read

Apple MacBook Air (2022) has an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU (Photo credit: Apple)

The new MacBook Air (2022) was announced by Apple at the WWDC 2022 event. Now, the company has revealed that the orders for the laptop will start in India on July 8 at 5:30pm. It will be delivered to customers starting July 15. The redesigned model is strikingly thin and features a 13.6-inch display, up to 24GB of RAM, and new Apple M2 chipset.

Apple's much-anticipated MacBook Air (2022) fueled by the powerful M2 chip is finally ready to go on sale. It was announced alongside the MacBook Pro 13.

Considering the lukewarm reception the new MacBook Pro had, the company is banking its hopes on the Air model.

As it is a consumer-focused device, Apple may face challenges in meeting the demand given the global supply-chain constraints.

Design and Display The laptop has a sleek, all-aluminium unibody

The MacBook Air (2022) has a thin chassis made of aluminium with a webcam housed in the top bezel. It bears a 13.6-inch WQXGA+ (1664x2560 pixels) Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology and 500-nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it measures 11.3mm thick and weighs 1.22kg. It is offered in Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver color options.

Information It has two Thunderbolt ports

For I/O, the MacBook Air (2022) is equipped with two Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Internals The device houses a 52.6Wh battery with 67W fast-charging capability

The MacBook Air (2022) is powered by an Apple M2 SoC, coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It runs on macOS and packs a 52.6Wh battery with 67W fast-charging support. The device promises up to 18 hours of video playback. The laptop also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a four-speaker sound system.

Information Apple MacBook Air (2022): Pricing and availability

The M2-powered MacBook Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for general users and Rs. 1,09,900 for students and teachers. Pre-bookings for the laptop will start on July 8 at 5:30pm. It will be delivered from July 15 onward.