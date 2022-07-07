Technology

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor edition launched at Rs. 43,000

The GT Neo 3 Thor edition is equipped with a Dolby Atmos speaker setup (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has introduced the GT Neo 3 Thor edition smartphone in India. The handset retains all the specifications of the standard GT Neo 3 but provides exclusive movie-related wallpapers, themes, and other goodies. It is available for pre-order at Rs. 42,999 for its lone 12GB/256GB configuration. Since it is a limited edition handset, it can only be booked till July 11.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme has previously sold its GT series smartphones based on different anime themes. The recently released Naruto Edition of the GT Neo 3 saw great response from buyers in China.

Now, the brand has brought a limited edition GT Neo 3 model in India based on the Thor: Love and Thunder movie that has released today.

Design and display The handset offers a 120Hz AMOLED display

The GT Neo 3 Thor edition features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a racing stripe design with a triple camera arrangement. The device boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information It features a 50MP main camera

The GT Neo 3 Thor edition's rear camera setup is headlined by a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC powers the device

The GT Neo 3 Thor edition draws fuel from a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It houses a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 150W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it has support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme GT Neo 3 Thor edition: Pricing and availability

The GT Neo 3 Thor edition can be pre-ordered in India at Rs. 42,999 for its lone 12GB/256GB configuration via the official website and Flipkart. Buyers can get Rs. 3,000 off on prepaid transactions. The device will only be available for bookings till July 11.