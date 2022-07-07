Realme GT Neo 3 Thor edition launched at Rs. 43,000
Realme has introduced the GT Neo 3 Thor edition smartphone in India. The handset retains all the specifications of the standard GT Neo 3 but provides exclusive movie-related wallpapers, themes, and other goodies. It is available for pre-order at Rs. 42,999 for its lone 12GB/256GB configuration. Since it is a limited edition handset, it can only be booked till July 11.
- Realme has previously sold its GT series smartphones based on different anime themes. The recently released Naruto Edition of the GT Neo 3 saw great response from buyers in China.
- Now, the brand has brought a limited edition GT Neo 3 model in India based on the Thor: Love and Thunder movie that has released today.
The GT Neo 3 Thor edition features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-screen fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a racing stripe design with a triple camera arrangement. The device boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
The GT Neo 3 Thor edition's rear camera setup is headlined by a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.
The GT Neo 3 Thor edition draws fuel from a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It houses a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 150W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it has support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The GT Neo 3 Thor edition can be pre-ordered in India at Rs. 42,999 for its lone 12GB/256GB configuration via the official website and Flipkart. Buyers can get Rs. 3,000 off on prepaid transactions. The device will only be available for bookings till July 11.